TMU Gets First Win of Season

In a masterful shooting performance, The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated the University of Providence Argonauts 93-85 Saturday night, Oct. 25 in The MacArthur Center to get the team’s first win of the season.

The No. 9-ranked Mustangs (1-1) shot 31 of 59 from the field (53 percent) and hit better than 74 percent of free throws.

The Argos jumped out to the early 8-0 lead in the first 2:34 of the game thanks to a pair of three-pointers and a layup. That apparently woke up the sleeping horse as the Mustangs then went on a 32-6 run to lead by 18 with 6:57 to play in the first half.

Both Parker Tuttle and Nate Boakye posted 14 points in the first 20 minutes to help guide TMU to a 47-31 lead going into the locker room.

The script flipped in the second half as Providence charged back. After The Master’s led by as much as 22 with 12:02 to play, the Argos started hitting shots and forcing turnovers. The difference got to within five points with 1:11 to play, but a clutch three-pointer by Tuttle and the Mustangs hitting their free throws put the win in TMU’s column.

Tuttle led the Mustangs with a career-high 25 points, with Jazen Guillory adding a career-high 23 and Nate Boakye a career-high 20.

The Master’s will next host The MacArthur Trust Classic on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, with Mission University, Stanton University and Texas A&M-San Antonio coming to The MacArthur Center to play. The games will begin at 3 p.m. Friday when Mission plays Stanton, followed by TMU taking on Texas A&M-San Antonio at 5 p.m. The Master’s will then play Mission on Saturday at 5 p.m.

