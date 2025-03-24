TMU Gets Non-Conference Win Over Hobart

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team welcomed the NCAA Division III Hobart College Statesmen for the first time on Bross Court in The MacArthur Center, getting a three-set win in the process on Friday, March 21.

The Mustangs (16-0) won easily 25-17, 25-17, 25-15. TMU finished with a .333 hitting percentage and held Hobart to -.132. The team also had a clear advantage in kills (35-10), aces (8-4) but fell behind in blocks (5-6).

“Some guys tonight showed what they had and gave me a good indication of the level that we’re at right now,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg .

Trace Oswald led The Master’s with 11 kills, followed by Carston Saelzler, with seven. Bryce Jones picked up 24 assists before switching to outside hitter late in the third. He finished with five kills with Isaac Laing getting three assists.

The Mustangs will next play on the road in Surprise, Ariz. as they take on the OUAZ Spirit Friday, March 28. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...