TMU Gets Win at Home On Beach Over LSU Golden Eagles

The Master’s University Sandy Stangs improved to 4-1 in conference play with a 4-1 win over the La Sierra Golden Eagles on the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.

The No. 3-ranked Master’s got wins from their 1s pair, 2s, 3s and 5s.

Two of the four pairs wins were in three sets. Emma Winter and Zoe Yates won their match 16-21, 21-18, 15-11, while the pair of Isabela Rodriguez and Ashlan Van Groningen won 21-14, 13-21, 15-7.

“I told them I’m happy with their resilience,” said TMU Head Coach Annett Davis. “I don’t feel that when we are down they give up. They don’t throw in the towel. They want to win. And I think it’s really hard to tell sometimes if they are really down, so they keep a level head which is great.”

Ashlyn Unruh and Addy Brock won their 3s match 21-14, 21-13, with Krista Brady and Macy Gebgards teaming up for the first time this season as the 5s pair and getting a 21-15, 21-15 win.

For more information on TMU Sports visit gomustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...