TMU Golf Ends Fall Season at ACU

The Master’s University golf teams finished the fall leg of their 2025-26 season at the Firestorm Fall Invitational Wednesday, Nov. 5 in Buckeye, Ariz.

The tournament was hosted by Arizona Christian University, a fellow GSAC team, and took place Nov. 3-5, with TMU’s men placing ninth and the women finishing in sixth.

On the women’s side, Susan Tiffner and Hannah Ulibarri led the Lady Mustangs as they both finished T13 overall in the competition at 10-over par. Tiffner started the final day with back-to-back birdies to move into the top-15, up three spots from the previous day.

They were followed by Halle Hagberg who also moved up three spots in the third round to finish in 18th. She was 13-over par in total for the three days. Reece Benjamin was four strokes back in 54th.

For the men, TMU boasted a top-10 finish from Seth Bishop, who placed sixth overall and was three under par. Bishop had a strong start, which consisted of three birdies on day one and three more before the turn on day two. Bishop, who was in second, faded to sixth but still put together a strong performance against several top-50 NAIA golfers.

Other Mustang good men performances included Wes Opliger placing 23rd with a total of four over par. Opliger notched an eagle on the seventh hole of round three as he needed just three strokes to get through the par five.

Blake Hopkins carded a four-over 76 in the final round to finish 63rd, with Jacob Janho finishing T66.

TMU will not compete until 2026, when the team will play in the West Coast Classic in Riverside on Feb. 9.

