Santa Clarita CA
S.C.V. History
March 16
2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills
| Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
TMU Men's Golf

By Tim Heiduk

Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

The Master’s University men’s golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place. Both teams will play a final round at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

The TMU men lead by 10 strokes over Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) after an impressive second round that jumped the Mustangs from fourth place all the way up to first. As a team, Master’s shot a 303 in the first round before improving by 14 strokes with a 289 in the second. That second-round score was 15 strokes better than any other team.

Josh Kehl leads the tournament at two-under par. After shooting a two-over 74 in the first round, Kehl finished the day with a four-under 68 to move up from tied-for-fifth to the top of the leaderboard.

Kehl leads by four strokes over teammate Shea Murphy who is in second place at two-over. Murphy followed up a three-over 75 with a one-under 71. Tyler Smith is a couple shots back, tied-for-fourth at four-over after rounds of 75 and 73.

On the women’s side, TMU finished the first round in fourth place before dropping to fifth spot after the second round.

Isabella Huff is the highest Mustang on the leaderboard at tied-for-17th, shooting rounds of 88 and 92. Faith Ellms is next, tied-for-21st with back-to-back rounds of 91.

On Tuesday, the Master’s men will look to capture their second-straight tournament title after finishing first at the Sea Beggar Invitational a month ago.
Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators

Hart District Provides Guidance for High School Sports Spectators
Thursday, Mar 11, 2021
The William S. Hart Union High School District has provided guidance for high school sports spectators as Foothill League sports will resume on Friday, March 12, with boys and girls soccer.
FULL STORY...

Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule

Fox Sports West Announces CIF-SS High School Football Streaming Schedule
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
FOX Sports West, in partnership with the CIF Southern Section (CIF-SS), announced Tuesday the television and Prep Zone streaming schedule for the first three weeks of the condensed, six week 2020-2021 football season.
FULL STORY...

Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita

Adult Softball Leagues Return to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
Dust off your mitt and lace up your cleats – adult softball is returning to Santa Clarita. Following the latest guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health regarding outdoor sports competitions, the city of Santa Clarita’s popular Adult Sports Softball Leagues are returning to play with a six-week season to be held at Central Park.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney

CSUN Takes On Long Beach State in First Round of Big West Tourney
Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
The Big West Basketball Tournament is back and it's in Las Vegas this year.
FULL STORY...
