TMU Golf Heads into Final Round at Singing Hills

By Tim Heiduk

Assistant Athletic Director, Events and Communications

The Master’s University men’s golf team leads after two rounds of the San Diego Christian Invite, while the women sit in fifth place. Both teams will play a final round at Singing Hills Golf Resort.

The TMU men lead by 10 strokes over Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) after an impressive second round that jumped the Mustangs from fourth place all the way up to first. As a team, Master’s shot a 303 in the first round before improving by 14 strokes with a 289 in the second. That second-round score was 15 strokes better than any other team.

Josh Kehl leads the tournament at two-under par. After shooting a two-over 74 in the first round, Kehl finished the day with a four-under 68 to move up from tied-for-fifth to the top of the leaderboard.

Kehl leads by four strokes over teammate Shea Murphy who is in second place at two-over. Murphy followed up a three-over 75 with a one-under 71. Tyler Smith is a couple shots back, tied-for-fourth at four-over after rounds of 75 and 73.

On the women’s side, TMU finished the first round in fourth place before dropping to fifth spot after the second round.

Isabella Huff is the highest Mustang on the leaderboard at tied-for-17th, shooting rounds of 88 and 92. Faith Ellms is next, tied-for-21st with back-to-back rounds of 91.

On Tuesday, the Master’s men will look to capture their second-straight tournament title after finishing first at the Sea Beggar Invitational a month ago.

