TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play

The Master’s University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.

Mitchell Briley shot an opening round 3-under 69 followed by a 1-under 71 in the second 18 to claim a tie for fifth among individual golfers competing on the par-72 Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura. Freshman Easton Johnson is one shot behind after shooting 70/71 to find himself tied for seventh.

“Mitchell was on cruise control today,” said Head Coach Jacob Hicks. “Every aspect of his game looked solid. He made some nice putts (including) a 40-plus footer on hole number four for eagle and gave it a fist pump.”

On the women’s side of the tournament, freshman Hannah Ulibarri shot a 1-over 73 in her opening 18 to finish her first competitive collegiate round tied for ninth.

“Hannah is so joyful on the course,” Coach Hicks said. She looked like she had fun out there. I wouldn’t be surprised by a red number out of her tomorrow.”

The Mustangs men’s team is sitting in first place in the ten-team field, the women’s team currently stands in seventh place, with the final round to be played Tuesday.

All-American Jack Dudeck has a two-round total of 145, seven shots out of the lead and tied for 22nd. Lucas O’Dell sits tied for 31st at 148. The top four scores count toward the team score.

“The men didn’t have their best stuff today, but I was pleased with their effort,” said Coach Hicks. “Everyone was locked in for ten-plus hours. Grateful to have the lead going into tomorrow. Should be really fun to battle it out. Eliminate some three-putts tomorrow and I like our chances.”

TMU’s men’s team holds a one-shot lead over Cal Lutheran and St. Thomas (TX). Only five shots separate the top eight spots in the team competition.

On the women’s side, the Mustangs’ team score of 310 is a program best by nearly 30 shots. Peyton Grider shot a 78 followed by Bella Huff (79) and Nicole Southard (81).

Day two will feature an 18-hole round for both sides of the competition, completing a 54-hole tournament for the men and 36-hole tournament for the women.

For more information about TMU sports visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...