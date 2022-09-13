TMU Golfers Start Season Strong in First Tourney Play

The Master’s University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
Mitchell Briley shot an opening round 3-under 69 followed by a 1-under 71 in the second 18 to claim a tie for fifth among individual golfers competing on the par-72 Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura. Freshman Easton Johnson is one shot behind after shooting 70/71 to find himself tied for seventh.
“Mitchell was on cruise control today,” said Head Coach Jacob Hicks. “Every aspect of his game looked solid. He made some nice putts (including) a 40-plus footer on hole number four for eagle and gave it a fist pump.”
On the women’s side of the tournament, freshman Hannah Ulibarri shot a 1-over 73 in her opening 18 to finish her first competitive collegiate round tied for ninth.
“Hannah is so joyful on the course,” Coach Hicks said. She looked like she had fun out there. I wouldn’t be surprised by a red number out of her tomorrow.”
The Mustangs men’s team is sitting in first place in the ten-team field, the women’s team currently stands in seventh place, with the final round to be played Tuesday.
All-American Jack Dudeck has a two-round total of 145, seven shots out of the lead and tied for 22nd. Lucas O’Dell sits tied for 31st at 148. The top four scores count toward the team score.
“The men didn’t have their best stuff today, but I was pleased with their effort,” said Coach Hicks. “Everyone was locked in for ten-plus hours. Grateful to have the lead going into tomorrow. Should be really fun to battle it out. Eliminate some three-putts tomorrow and I like our chances.”
TMU’s men’s team holds a one-shot lead over Cal Lutheran and St. Thomas (TX). Only five shots separate the top eight spots in the team competition.
On the women’s side, the Mustangs’ team score of 310 is a program best by nearly 30 shots. Peyton Grider shot a 78 followed by Bella Huff (79) and Nicole Southard (81).
Day two will feature an 18-hole round for both sides of the competition, completing a 54-hole tournament for the men and 36-hole tournament for the women.
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball pushed its win streak to four matches while picking up its second victory over a state-ranked opponent, as the Cougars pulled off a straight sets victory over visiting No. 18 Santa Barbara City College on its home court Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2022 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s home opener vs. Southwestern College free of charge.
No. 5 College of the Canyons football started its 2022 campaign in winning fashion, with the Cougars posting a 44-13 road victory at Antelope Valley College on Saturday, Sept. 3, behind three first quarter scores and a stout defensive performance that included three interceptions.
Due to the completion of work ahead of schedule, the California Department of Transportation announced the cancellation of planned closures on Interstate 5 Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Sept. 13 and 14, near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County.
College of the Canyons has added 12 College NOW! classes for high school juniors and seniors to the fall 2022 class schedule to help them get a jumpstart on earning transferable college units or career exploration.
To better align state COVID-19 guidance with the most current federal recommendations, the California Department of Public Health is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.
As summer comes to an end, we can only hope that the extreme heat will also be ending soon! Crazy weather! The hospital is preparing for a very busy remainder of the year with many exciting ways for our community to get involved, from our Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including Bingo or Bust, to the Holiday Home Tour Gala and Boutique.
The Master's University golfers finally got on the links for their first competitive golf of the season Monday, Sept. 12 with the men playing 36 holes and the women getting in 18 at the California State Intercollegiate tournament.
College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball pushed its win streak to four matches while picking up its second victory over a state-ranked opponent, as the Cougars pulled off a straight sets victory over visiting No. 18 Santa Barbara City College on its home court Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-22.
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency free virtual gardening class, "Water-Saving Turf Care and Turf Substitutes," on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 9 a.m.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a Business Meeting and Adopted Budget Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County announced Monday a landmark settlement in the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights lawsuit, committing millions in new funding to bring outreach and supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, warning of a downpour of approximately 1 to 1.5 inches until about 9 p.m., and shortly after that rescue efforts were under way for motorists stranded by flooding north of Santa Clarita.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.