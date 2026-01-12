header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
| Monday, Jan 12, 2026

Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master’s University men’s basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.

TMU was led by an efficient second-half offense, shooting 55.8 percent post-halftime to improve to 4-1 in GSAC play.

Jackson shot eight of 12 and also had five rebounds as TMU was without two of its forwards, Duke Gipson and Tiago Soares, most of the game due to foul troubles.

In the opening 20 minutes, ERAU outpaced the Mustangs in the shooting department, making 52.4 percent of its attempts compared to just 37.9 percent for TMU. The Eagles scored the first seven points of the game and led for the majority of the first half. But 12 Eagle turnovers kept the Mustangs close, as the team entered halftime trailing by just two points.

“I feel like we came out a little bit flat tonight,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “But we put it together in the final 15 minutes and played harder.”

Skyler Scull led the team in the first half with seven points and Jackson and Jazen Guillory both had five points.

TMU picked up the pace offensively in the second half as Jackson and Miner led the charge. An and-one from Jackson gave TMU the lead early in the second half and he scored seven in a row for the Mustangs inside the final five minutes.

“Avery and Brayden had huge second halves, offensively,” Starr said. “It was a big to have them making all those clutch shots.”

The Eagles narrowed the gap to just one point with 1:11 remaining but Jackson and Miner sank all of their six shots from the charity stripe to end the game.

TMU forced 19 ERAU turnovers and scored 26 points off those Eagle miscues. Guillory had nine points on four for five shooting.

TMU will play Thursday, Jan. 15 against OUAZ in Suprise, Ariz.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet

TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
FULL STORY...

Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles

Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic

Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed

Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced the California State Department of Education's literacy moonshot, a five-year plan to close the third-grade literacy gap.
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
SCVNews.com