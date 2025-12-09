header image

December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
TMU Improves to 2-0 in GSAC Play with La Sierra Win
| Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025

The Master’s University men’s basketball team won its second GSAC game in as many tries Saturday, Dec. 6 against La Sierra by a score of 99-67 in Riverside.

Freshman guard Brayden Miner had 18 points on six three-point makes to lead the Mustangs. TMU had 12 different players score a basket in the team’s second-highest scoring performance of the season.

TMU was extremely efficient from the floor, shooting over 55 percent and making 39 percent of its three-point attempts for 16 total makes from downtown.

In the first half, TMU took the lead in the early going but La Sierra kept the Mustangs in striking distance. However, a 13-2 Mustang run, capped off by a Caden DeVries dunk gave TMU a 20-point lead at the midway point.

“Really solid conference road win,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “We were locked in on the defensive end and shot the ball really well in the first half. I’m proud of the effort showed by all of the guys tonight.”

The Mustang offense was red-hot and was powered by a strong performance from the bench, which scored 59 points overall. Miner built off his impressive Thursday performance with a 15-point first half on only three-pointers. As a squad, TMU went 10 for 20 from distance in the first half to build the lead.

The Master’s kept up the pace in the second half, scoring 50 points with Eli Terpsma having 11 after the half. Godwin Ilumoka had eight points in the second half on a perfect four of four shooting in just five minutes.

Defensively, TMU forced 17 La Sierra turnovers and had 13 steals. Despite only making it to the free throw stripe nine times, the Mustangs scored 24 points off those LSU turnovers.

Avery Jackson had 14 points and six rebounds. Caden DeVries had 13 points and four rebounds on a strong five for seven from the floor.

TMU will take on Life Pacific University on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the MacArthur Center, looking to stay undefeated in conference play.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
