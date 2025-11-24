TMU Lady Hoops Falls to Eastern Oregon

Three players scored in double digits but it was not enough as The Master’s University women’s basketball team fell to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers 66-58 Saturday, Nov. 22 at the Caldwell Classic in Caldwell, Idaho.

While both teams turned the ball over 18 times, it was the undefeated Mounties who capitalized most with 21 points off turnovers compared to 12 for the Lady Mustangs (3-5).

Master’s shot a respectable 39 percent from the field, including seven of 19 from three-point range, but it was EOU that grabbed the advantage in rebounds 39-29 and shooting 44 percent.

“We played much better than last night,” Head Coach Fonda Wilson said. “We were able to hold them to 66 points and our defense was great tonight, but offense just didn’t produce enough.”

The difference truly came down to the fourth quarter after the two teams battled to a 29-29 halftime score. Abbie Mullins scored 14 in that first half off four threes and a pair of free throws to lead TMU in the first 20 minutes.

The third quarter looked even better as Alli VanKooten dropped seven points to give The Master’s a one-point advantage going into the final 10 minutes of action.

After VanKooten started the quarter with a layup to put TMU up 46-43, the Mounties took over, shooting nine of 13 (69 percent) in the quarter, including a pair of momentum-swinging threes, to open up as much as a 10-point lead with 1:48 to play. And even though the Lady Mustangs shot better than 54 percent in the period, the team could not overcome EOU’s offensive explosion.

VanKooten led TMU with 17 points followed by Mullins with a career-high 16. Bella Forker was the third Lady Mustang in double figures with 12.

The Master’s will take a break for the Thanksgiving holiday before returning to the friendly confines of The MacArthur Center on Thursday, Dec. 4 when the team opens up conference play against the OUAZ Spirit. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...