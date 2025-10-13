TMU Men Fall at Buzzer to Arizona Christian

A goal in the final 11 seconds lifted ACU over The Master’s University men’s soccer team Friday, Oct. 10 in Glendale, Ariz.

Michael Masimango had two goals in TMU’s 3-2 loss but ACU’s two second-half goals were enough to complete the comeback. Zach Rodriguez had two assists as well.

“That was a really tough finish. That’s two games in a row where we couldn’t finish very strong,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said.

ACU opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a penalty kick goal from Marcos Mora but TMU responded with Masimango getting his first goal 15 minutes later. He grabbed his second just 90 seconds before the half as Zach Rodriguez dished out both assists.

ACU tied it right back up in the 58th minute and the game remained knotted at two until the final minute, with ACU’s Mora scoring his second of the game and the game-winner. TMU, coming off a tough game the night before against Park-Gilbert, were able to outshoot the Firestorm 16-15 but ACU had more shots on goal and committed fewer fouls.

Julian Graham had five saves on eight shot attempts and Hidenori Akasaka had three shots.

“Glad we got Michael involved off some corner kicks. It’s a positive that we are back in California for the next six games,” Rickard said.

TMU is back on the road to La Verne, Calif. to play Life Pacific Wednesday, Oct. 15.

