1849 - William Manly & John Rogers set out from Death Valley to find help for stranded Bennett-Arcan party [story]
W.L. Manly
TMU Men Finish MacArthur Classic with Dominant Win
Tuesday, Nov 4, 2025

Parker Tuttle had 24 points and hit 11 free throws as TMU men’s basketball took down Mission University 90-76 in the final game of The MacArthur Trust Classic Saturday, Nov. 1 in The MacArthur Center.

Just like Friday night, TMU’s second-half offense was on point, scoring 50 points and shooting 46 percent as opposed to just 33 percent in the first half. The Mustangs also out-rebounded the Patriots 54-41.

The squad crashed the offensive glass all night long, picking up 15 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points. Nate Boakye picked up 17 points to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists.

TMU was just up five at the half (40-35). but was able to expand the lead to as much as 19 points at 85-66 before Mission narrowed the gap a bit in the closing minutes.

Jazen Guillory had a 20-point performance on an efficient seven of 14 shooting from the field. The Master’s was aggressive from the start, getting 32 attempts from the charity stripe as the Mustangs have scored at least 90 points in each of the last three games.

The Mustangs will finish their tournament unscathed with a 2-0 record and will continue to see NAIA competition before GSAC play starts.

TMU will travel next to Glendale, Ariz. to participate in the Fultz Memorial Classic to play against Oregon Tech on Nov. 7.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs

SCV Football: Five Teams in Playoffs
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
For those of us who enjoy football in the Santa Clarita Valley, this time of year always comes too soon. The finishing of league play begins sounding winter’s no-gridiron dirge.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale

TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master's University men's soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day

Lady Mustangs Get Blowout Win on Senior Day
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
On the day when both Autumn Jensen and Harmony Rohde were honored, The Master's University women's soccer team sent them off with a 9-0 win over the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks.
FULL STORY...

TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio

TMU Hoops Trounces Texas A&M San Antonio
Monday, Nov 3, 2025
In the second game of The MacArthur Trust Classic, the TMU men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M San Antonio 93-65 Friday, Oct. 31 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
