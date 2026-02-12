TMU Men Take Fifth, Women Sixth in First Golf Tourney of 2026

The Master’s University men’s golf team finished fifth, while the women’s team placed sixth at the West Coast Classic hosted by Lewis-Clark State (ID) on Feb. 9 and 10.

The men played at the Victoria Country Club while the women competed at Canyon Crest Country Club, both in Riverside.

Hannah Ulibarri won the eighth tournament of her career and fourth this season by shooting a two-round total of one-over 145 on the par-72. She finished four strokes ahead of second place and was the only player to post an under-par score in the tournament.

Susan Tiffner finished 18th with a 36-hole total of 159, which included a four-over 76 on day one of the tournament. Halle Hagberg (pictured above) finished T27 with Reece Benjamin coming in 40th.

On the men’s side, The Master’s scored much better on day two over day one, scoring 10 strokes better over the second round of 18.

Seth Bishop was low man for the Mustangs, firing a 36-hole total of five-over 149 (76, 73) on the par-72 Victoria Country Club course. He finished one stroke ahead of his teammates Jacob Janho and Wes Opliger, who each finished T16.

“I was happy with how the guys battled today,” said TMU Head Golf Coach Luke Brueckner, who followed the men at Victoria Country Club. “We did not have a great first day. We made a few too many mental errors (Monday). It seemed like we did a better job of managing the course (Tuesday).”

Opliger shot an even-par 72 on day two of the competition for the best round fired by a Mustangs men’s player in the tournament.

“Wes is a high-caliber player,” Brueckner said. “We aren’t even close to his ceiling yet.”

Janho’s 150 (77, 73) included four birdies, but his eagle on the Par-five 18th during Tuesday’s final round was the highlight for the sophomore.

“Seth and Jacob started out rocky but they really battled back in the middle and end of the round,” Brueckner said. “They had a little better game plan (Tuesday), and another day on the course is always helpful. They seemed to play well but it was also frustrating as they made some silly mistakes and left some shots out there.”

Charlie Pollock finished T26 and Rye Winans placed T46 in the 88-man field.

Both teams will be back in action in two weeks when they head to Moapa, Nev. for the Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ on Feb. 23-24.