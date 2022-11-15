TMU Men’s Basketball Bounces Back with Win

Kaleb Lowery scored his third double-double in the first five games and Christian Sweazie dropped in three clutch 3-pointers as The Master’s University Men’s Basketball team defeated Cal Lutheran 64-49 at The MacArthur Center Saturday night.

As a team the Mustangs (4-1) shot 25-of-50 (50%), including 8-of-20 from 3-point range, while limiting the Kingsman to under 29% in the game.

“I thought the defensive energy and effort was there, but we’ve got to be a little more fundamental,” said Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “We are turning the ball over too many times. Not sloppy, but empty possessions. We’ve got to be more efficient. But I was proud of the way we played.”

Cal Lu got the first five points of the game, and that seemed to wake up the Mustangs as they went on a 14-0 run sparked by Victor Ohia Obioha in the paint and Sweazie on the outside. The closest the Kingsman would get after that was within five before The Master’s closed out the half with a 12-point lead.

The second half is when Kaleb Lowery took over. The two-time All-Golden State Athletic Conference competitor scored eight of his 13 points in the final 20 minutes, and he pulled down eight of his 14 rebounds. Sweazie finished with 13 points in the game while Kamrin Oriol added nine.

Coming off their first loss of the season this past Wednesday, The Master’s needed to get back in the win column before this Thursday’s Golden State Athletic Conference opener against OUAZ.

“It was a must-win that’s for sure,” Starr said. “You want to keep kids believing in what you’re teaching, and any time you win that helps. It was a fun game to play. (Cal Lutheran) are a classy bunch. They made it a great experience.”

Tip-off for Thursday’s Golden State Athletic Conference opener is at 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, Nov. 19 the Arizona Christian Firestorm, ranked No. 1 in the GSAC Pre-Season Poll, will be in The MacArthur Center to play The Master’s. Tip-off is 2 p.m.

“Now we have to have a really good week of practice,” Starr said. “Now it’s important. Motivation shouldn’t be difficult this week. Now it’s a matter of getting out there and getting it done.”

For more information visit TMU Athletics.

