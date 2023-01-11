header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
51°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
| Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
TMU win

On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men’s basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master’s University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Tied at 34-34 at the half, the Mustangs (11-5, 4-3 in GSAC) scored the first five points of the second half and went on a 15-4 run in the first 4:26 to break the game open in their favor. A jump shot by Kamrin Oriol with 9:49 to play gave TMU their largest lead of the game at 14 points. The defense held the Warriors to just 11-of-31 (36%) shooting in the final 20 minutes, while The Master’s offense hit 15-of-30.

“We talked at halftime of how many games we had the lead at the half and lost the game,” said Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “We had to stay consistent and continue with the defensive pressure. In the GSAC, if you let up you pay the price.”

For the game the Mustangs dropped 30-of-63 (48%) through the net, but struggled from distance. On the season, TMU shoots better than 37% from behind the arc, but on Saturday could only get 5-of-23 (22%) to drop. The Master’s out-rebounded WJU 45-38, including 12 offensive boards that led to 16 second chance points.

Kaleb Lowery collected his ninth double-double of the season, leading the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The two-time All-GSAC selection continues to lead the conference in boards, averaging over 10 per game.

“We defended really well, but we were better converting offensively today then we were against Menlo (Thursday),” said Starr. “To hold a team like Jessup in the 60s and win the rebound battle is really something.”

Jordan Caruso finished with 18 points and Kamrin Oriol was once again strong off the bench with 15, sinking three of the Mustangs five 3s in the game.

“I’m really excited that every guy who got on the floor today contributed to this win,” Starr said.

The Master’s will be back on the road Thursday, Jan. 12 as they travel to El Cajon to take on the San Diego Christian Hawks. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU

TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
FULL STORY...

Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52

Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
FULL STORY...

UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45

UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five

Canyons Takes Cougar Holiday Classic, Pushes Win Streak to Five
Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball emerged as champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
FULL STORY...

TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball End 2022 with Win

TMU Mustangs Men’s Basketball End 2022 with Win
Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master's University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,383 new cases countywide and 32 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Cases Decline in County, SCV
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
On paper before the game it was going to be two good Golden State Athletic Conference men's basketball teams, each receiving votes in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll. They were tied at the half. But it was The Master's University that exerted a stronger will to win in the second half to snatch a 77-69 road win over the William Jessup Warriors on Saturday, Jan. 7.
TMU Men’s Basketball Snatches Road Win Over WJU
SCV Chamber Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Jan. 31. Selected honorees will be announced the week of Feb. 6.
SCV Chamber Opens Business Choice Awards Nominations
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities.
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to SCV Students
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 29. By supporting the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls, cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can provide invaluable opportunities for Girl Scouts such as service projects, travel and summer camp with every package of cookies purchased.
Jan. 29: Girls Scouts to Begin 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death on Sunday, Jan. 8 near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir at Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road in the Santa Clarita Valley as Sheila Ann Ashley.
Murder Victim Identified as LASD Continues Shooting Investigation
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
California Institute of the Arts Character Animation and Experimental Animation programs have retained the No. 1 ranking by Animation Career Review. For the third consecutive year, CalArts’ animation programs have collectively earned the No. 1 spot in all categories eligible in Animation Career Review’s 2023 Animation School Ranking.
CalArts Animation Retains No. 1 Ranking by Animation Career Review
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: