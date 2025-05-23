TMU Men’s Golf Moves into 5th After Two Rounds

The Master’s University men’s golf team climbed four spots to move into fifth place Thursday, May 22, after the second round of the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships played at the TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

The Mustangs shot a team score of one-under on the day to move their two-round total to six-over, just five strokes off the lead.

“Conditions were good and the course was very scorable,” said Assistant Coach Luke Brueckner. “It got a little windy and rainy for a few minutes and then it went away. So we just really took advantage of it.”

The team started the second round on the back nine, which Brueckner previously described as the easier of the two nines. The top four scorers were two-over for that back nine.

However the team went three-under on the “harder” front nine to shoot a team score of one-under for the day. Jonathan Larson had three birdies on that front nine with Seth Bishop adding another two. Jacob Janho and Simon Blackburn also added birdies to their front-nine scorecard.

Brueckner pointed out the ability of both Janho and Bishop to bounce back after a bad hole, and noted in particular Bishop’s birdie on the 485-yard, par-four ninth hole, the hardest hole on the course.

“A big thing for us is those two guys are very process oriented,” Brueckner said. “Janho made a double on No. 5 and then he bounced back and parred every hole coming in. Same with Seth. He is just a finisher, and for him to birdie No. 9 is incredible.”

Bishop sits in fifth place individually with a two-round total of four-under 138. Larson is in 12th at one-under 141 after posting a second round two-under 69. Jacob Janho also fired a red number Thursday, carding a one-under 70 for the day. Simon Blackburn scored a three-over 74 to complete the team scoring.

The tournament was changed from a 72-hole format to 54 holes due to the weather that effected play on Tuesday. Friday will be the final round, and Rye Winans will be added to the five-man team, replacing Wes Opliger for the final 18 holes.

For this team to be only five shots back after struggling through the first round is, according to Brueckner, a testament to the will of this team. Just two years ago, The Master’s men’s golf team entered the final round 10 strokes out of first place at 12-over par. The team shot a four-under 284 that day, tying the University of British Columbia with just two holes to play. However, UBC pulled away to win the championship by three strokes, but it was TMU’s Easton Johnson that won the individual championship in a playoff. The team finished runner-up.

“We are here to win,” Bruekner said. “This is the best chance this team has had in many years. I think we can absolutely get it done (Friday). We’re going to work our game plan, and if it’s our time to win one, great. If not, great. All we can do is work our process.”

The Mustangs will start their day Friday at 6:50 a.m. CT when Winans tees off on the first hole.

