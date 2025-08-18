TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season

|
As the school year begins, fall in Santa Clarita brings the perfect opportunity to explore something new, reconnect with your community and try new activities.
Back-to-school season was brighter for 300 local students this year as Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 and the Child & Family Center donated backpacks filled with essential school supplies.
Projects to restore and protect Dockweiler, Zuma and Redondo beaches for future generations are moving ahead, thanks to $5.1 million in Measure A funds.
Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master's University men's soccer team for the 2025 season.
1921
- Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story
]
1925
- Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story
]
1956
- Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story
]
The ninth annual fundraiser for the Titania K9 Fund to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m. at Sand Canyon Country Club.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation will host its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Monday, Sept. 8.
One of the favorite summer traditions of Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation returns to Val Verde Park this August, a free family-friendly movie and free concert.
David March Park will close starting Monday, Aug. 18, to complete planned upgrades and the addition of new amenities for the community.
The city of Santa Clarita City Cinema will present 'How to Lose a Gy in 10 Days' on Friday, Aug. 22 at The Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Join the official launch and fundraiser for nonprofit L and D Wellness Thrive Together, 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
The National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene’s "Fiddler on the Roof" in Yiddish with English suptertitles will be performed at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of California State University, Northridge, Sept. 13-14.
"Secret Sanity," a theatrical production by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22-31 at The MAIN.
College of the Canyons student-athletes and coaches have been hard at work on the field, in the gym, on the track, in the pool, on the course and in the weight room, preparing for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
The city of Santa Clarita art exhibition, “Encapsulating Bloom” by Angelica Gomez, is on view through Tuesday, Sept. 16 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
This episode of "Legacy: Santa Clarita’s Living History" with Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society, features a 2004 historical tour of Acton.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has reported good progress on containing both the Hawk and King Fires burning near the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry will host a 40th Anniversary Party on Sunday, Nov. 16, 4-7 p.m. at Lucky Luke Brewing Santa Clarita.
1849
- Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story
]
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for "The Power of Generational Communication, Networking and Leadership" an engaging, facilitator-led session with leadership specialists Tess Cox and Chelsea Cox Gillman of Tess Cox & Associates.
