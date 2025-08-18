TMU Men’s Soccer Adds Akasaka for 2025 Season

Hidenori Akasaka has signed with The Master’s University men’s soccer team for the 2025 season.

Akasaka, a native of Kyoto City, Japan, is the second Mustang to come to TMU from Parkland College in Champaign, Ill. He was teammates with fellow Mustang Clinton Mawusi during his run at Parkland.

Akasaka is a veteran striker, who earned NJCAA All-Region honors twice.

“When I came on my visit, I felt comfortable and welcomed by the coaches and players,” Akasaka said. “I decided to come to The Master’s for its faith-based classes and athletics.”

“He’s an attacking forward and a really good target player who makes really good runs in and is excellent in the air,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “He’s an experienced player who has played at a high level for a couple of years, which I think will translate well to the GSAC and the NAIA in particular.”

