TMU Men’s Soccer Falls to Elks on Senior Day

Trent Rickard scored two second-half goals but the comeback was not enough as The Master’s University men’s soccer team took its second loss of the season on Sept. 13, this time 3-2 to the Stanton Elks.

The Mustangs (1-2-1) gave up three first-half goals and could only muster a pair of shots as they went into the locker room down 3-0.

“We’ve come out flat a couple of times,” said TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard. “I don’t know the psychology that’s in (the player’s) minds. I changed things up because it was Senior Day, but that unfortunate first goal got us off and we just seemed disorganized after that. So I changed the system for the second half, which has been golden every time I’ve done that.

That change sparked TMU in the second half. Trent Rickard scored the first of his goals on a penalty kick 5:32 into the second frame. Rickard is now three-for-three on penalty kicks already this season.

Seven minutes later Rickard scored again after Braden Krusey fed him a perfect pass from midfield into the box. Rickard popped the ball over the top of the goalkeeper’s head for his eighth goal of the season.

Rickard has scored a brace in each of the team’s first four games.

The final 32 minutes saw The Master’s with more opportunities, pushing the capacity crowd at Reese Field to its feet several times but coming up empty. The Mustangs took nine shots in the final 45 minutes to finish with 11 for the game. Six of those 11 were on goal.

“We changed the system to try to overpower them with super hard work,” Coach Rickard said. “(Stanton) probably came out thinking they were going to have their way with us like they did in the first half. But we scored that first goal and started to get momentum, so it was unfortunate we couldn’t get that third one. At the end of the day we had several people have several chances.”

The team opens GSAC play next Saturday at home against conference newcomer Soka University of America. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

“I’m hopeful that today’s second half showed what it takes, the passion and the ability and whatever, to merit being out there,” Rickard said.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

