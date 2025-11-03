TMU Men’s Soccer Suffers Defeat in Season Finale

A second half goal in the 59th minute was the difference as The Master’s University men’s soccer team fell to Benedictine-Mesa University 2-1 Saturday, Nov. 1 on Reese Field.

It was the final game for many seniors including Peyton Gorans , Matt Picht , Bradley Cheney , Caden Deck , Ethan Hurley , Hansen Anderson , Kai Terentieff and Thomas Corcione .

“I’m really proud of our seniors,” TMU Head Coach Jim Rickard said. “All four years and some even five, they’ve given us everything they have.”

The Master’s fell behind rather quickly in the seventh minute, giving up a BenU goal past the outstretched arms of goalie Julian Graham . Although the halftime score remained 1-0, the Mustangs fought back and knotted the game at one with a Hidenori Akasaka score in the 56th minute. He was assisted by both Zach Bates and Braden Krusey on the play.

With TMU struggling to get opportunities, with just seven shots and two on goal, the defense had to hold strong the final 35 minutes. But just three minutes later, BenU struck again and reclaimed the lead with another goal.

“We put in a group there around the 20-minute mark that did some good things,” Rickard said. “We fought hard all the way to the final whistle.”

In a game filled with cautions, TMU still had a chance with just 50 seconds remaining to tie. Jo Yokota’s corner kick was sent right into the box but into the waiting arms of BenU’s keeper. Julian Graham finished with five saves as TMU notched seven shots overall and five corner kicks.

Despite losing some key seniors, TMU still has a core group consisting of Trent Rickard , Hide Akasaka, and Julian Graham returning for the 2026 season.

