April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
TMU Men’s Track Takes GSAC Crown
| Monday, Apr 28, 2025

The Master’s University men’s track and field team took home the GSAC championship, and the women finished second on Friday, April 25 in Aliso Viejo.

Caleb Pouliot won Overall Athlete of the Year for the men and Hannah Fredericks won the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year.

The men’s team edged out Arizona Christian University by 13 points in what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair over the course of two days.

For the men, the Mustangs piled up points in key events across long distance, sprints, hurdles and throws. On Thursday, TMU went 1-2-5-6 in the pole vault with Pouliot taking home the GSAC individual title. Jude DeVries and Hunter Romine finished first and second in the men’s 10000m, with both hitting the NAIA B Standard.

The Mustangs had a 30-point lead heading into Friday and continued to add to their lead. TMU put four in the top five of the 1500m and five in the top eight of the 800m, with Hunter Roy taking both races. Pouliot won the 110m hurdles and TMU record holder Elijah Espericueta was victorious in a crucial 100m final over three ACU athletes.

By the later stages of the meet, ACU had narrowed the gap to four points but between the 5000m, shot put and high jump, TMU was able to pull away. Pouliot won his third individual championship of the meet in the high jump and the men’s 4x400m placed second in a near school record. The throws proved vital to widen the gap, as Josh Williamson and Tommy Patton finished second and third in a competitive field.

The women’s side yielded some impressive performances, with several athletes running three or more events. Overall, the Mustangs finished in second place, 50 points behind ACU.

Senior Hannah Fredericks won the 800m, 1500m, 5000m and 10000m in her last GSAC meet.

“This year I was reminded of how big of a blessing running on this team has been,” Fredericks said. “Being able to do this sport alongside my best friends with the common pursuit of doing it for the Lord has been a gift. God is so good, and I am so excited for a few final races as a Mustang.”

Emma Nelson took the win in the 3000m steeplechase, running another school record and personal best by herself on Thursday night.

Other GSAC champions included Brianna Ironside in the hammer, Olivia Nantz in the 400m and Katrina Gorauskas in the high jump. The women’s 4x400m and 4x800m relay also won the conference title.

The Mustangs will compete next at Franson Last Chance, in two weeks in Azusa.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
