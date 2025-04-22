TMU Men’s Volleyball Earns No. 1 Seed at NAIA Championship

For the second year in a row, The Master’s University men’s volleyball team will be the No. 1 seed at the NAIA National Championships. The competition will run April 29 to May 3 at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The Mustangs (23-0) will start with pool play, and should they win their pool they will advance to the semifinals scheduled for Friday, May 2.

Their first opponent on Tuesday, April 29 will be the No. 9-seed Mount Mercy (IA) Mustangs. Mount Mercy finished 22-6 overall and placed first in the Heart of America Conference North Division with a 15-4 conference record. The Mustangs from Iowa beat William Penn (IA) in the conference tournament quarterfinals before losing in the semifinals to Missouri Baptist. The match will begin at 5 p.m. PT.

Then on Thursday, May 1 at 5 p.m. PT, TMU will play No. 8-seed Park (MO) University. Also out of the Heart of America Conference, the Pirates finished 19-6 overall, 15-4 and third place in the conference’s South Division. Park lost to Grand View (IA) in the conference tournament quarterfinals in four sets.

“We’re excited to be going to nationals,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg . “We get to play a couple teams that we haven’t played this year.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

