May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
TMU Men’s Volleyball Finishes Perfect Season with National Championship
| Monday, May 5, 2025

It was exactly what the volleyball world wanted.

The two teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the NAIA all season long.

Two teams that were undefeated on the season.

But the trophy can only go home with one team, and that trophy is coming to Santa Clarita.

The Master’s University men’s volleyball defeated the St. Xavier (IL) Cougars in four sets Saturday, May 3 to win the NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Not only that, but the team was undefeated during the entire season.

The Mustangs (27-0) won the match with a 28-26, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19 four-set score.

“It’s just everything we’ve been working for all year,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “And it culminated exactly how we wanted with that match. The team really came together throughout the entire season.”

AVCA NAIA Player of the Year Braden Van Groningen was named the tournament MVP.

“I’m so proud of this team. I love each of these guys to death,” Van Groningen said. “We had to fight. We knew that St. Xavier was a good team and we knew that we would have to come out with focus, we knew we would have to come out with grit, and we would have to execute. I thought we did that tonight. A little shaky at times, but overall this group of guys is one tight knit group of guys. We all love each other. And so all glory to God. This is the spot we were put in and falling short last year makes this all the more sweeter.”

The Mustangs started off the first set grabbing a 3-1 lead and either kept that two-point lead or had it tied. With TMU up 12-10, St. X was able to go on a 4-0 run to take its first lead of the set at 14-12. The Cougars maintained that advantage, and with St. Xavier at set point 24-21, The Master’s scored the next three to tie it at 24-24 with kills by Braden Van Groningen and Isaac Seltzer. The teams traded points, and after a hitting error by St. X gave TMU set point, a block from Carston Saelzler and Max McCullough sealed the set for The Master’s.

The Mustangs were on the wrong side of triple-set point, but won the next seven of nine points to win the set 28-26.

“That was huge,” Van Groningen said. “With our backs against the wall in that first set, we really didn’t flinch. We were willing to make the tough plays, willing to take some risks, especially being down triple-set point. And then once we tied it we got a monster block from Carston Saelzler.”

“We probably would have been going five had we not (won that set),” Goldberg said. “I think it’s a testament to the schedule we played all year because we were kind of in a tight spot (in that first set). But we’ve been in tight spots before and the guys played composed and not freaking out about anything.”

The Master’s took an early lead in set two at 7-5. But three points in a row put St. Xavier up 8-7. Once again the teams traded points, with 19 ties and nine lead changes in the second set alone. But a kill by Van Groningen brought the Mustangs to triple-set point 24-21. Two points later, a Cougars service error put TMU up 2-0 for the match.

St. Xavier fought from the start of the third, grabbing a quick 6-2 lead. That lead expanded to 12-6 and stayed with that spread until the 18-25 third-set win.

It was the first set the Mustangs lost in the national championship tournament.

The Master’s walked onto the floor before the fourth set a different team. They were focused, determined… it was as if the rocket was about to be lit.

The team scored the first four points, forcing St. X to call a timeout. After trading points, an ace served up by Will Avera put TMU up 9-5. But the Cougars went on a 6-3 run to cut the difference to a point, then tying it at 14-14. The teams traded points again, and after it was tied at 16-16, kills by Trace Oswald and two by Van Groningen, plus a block from McCullough and a Cougars hitting error, put the Mustangs up 21-16. The teams traded points, but it was Avera who got the final kill to win it for The Master’s.

Seltzer led the team with 11 kills, followed by McCullough with nine and both Van Groningen and Oswald with eight. Matthew Hamm finished with 33 assists, and Avera had the game-high with eight blocks. Both Van Groningen and Preston Schmidt had 14 digs.

“Honestly, just an overall team effort,” Van Groningen said. “Each guy knew their role going into today, each guy did a great job executing that role and finding a way to make this team just one percent better.”

In the locker room after the match, there were tears of joy and tears brought on by the realization that some have played their last volleyball.

But they went out as national champions.

“We’ve got a group of veteran leadership that has put a lot into this program, and no matter what, win or lose, it’s going to be emotional at the end,” Goldberg said. “For a bunch of our guys it’s the last time they are going to play as part of a team at a very high level. But it’s a much better feeling to go out with a win than a loss, I can tell you that.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals
College of the Canyons track competed at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims on Saturday, May 3, with a combined eight Cougars student-athletes qualifying to continue at next weekend's regional championship finals meet.
Cougars See Eight Student-Athletes Qualify for 3C2A SoCal Regional Finals
Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis concluded its season at the 3C2A Singles & Doubles Championships, with Estrella Segura, Baylee Renfro, Frankie Spadoni and Nadia Godoy-Ortega all earning competing at the annual championship event.
Canyons Concludes Season at 3C2A Singles & Doubles Tourney
TMU Men’s Volleyball Finishes Perfect Season with National Championship
The Master's University men's volleyball defeated the St. Xavier (IL) Cougars in four sets Saturday, May 3 to win the NAIA Men's Volleyball National Championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Not only that, but the team was undefeated during the entire season.
TMU Men’s Volleyball Finishes Perfect Season with National Championship
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Today in SCV History (May 4)
1903 - President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gov. Henry Gage at Acton Hotel [story]
Acton Hotel
Today in SCV History (May 3)
1842 - California's first mining district established in SCV; Ygnacio del Valle, chairman [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
The city of Santa Clarita’s hometown-favorite Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, makes its highly anticipated return to Central Park for its 35th summer of live music.
July 12: Concerts in the Park Celebrates 35th Anniversary Season
May 6-7: County Board of Supervisors Regular, Budget Meetings
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 6, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The board will also conduct a public budget meeting on Wednesday, May 7, also at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
May 6-7: County Board of Supervisors Regular, Budget Meetings
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
Eclipse Theatre L.A. will present its latest production, "The Show Must Go On!", an original comedy by Nancy Lantis, at The MAIN (24266 Main Street, Newhall)  Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 18.
May 9-18: Eclipse Theater Presents ‘Show Must Go On’ at The MAIN
Sean Kakumu Announces Departure from COC Swim & Dive Program
College of the Canyons swim and dive head coach Sean Kakumu has announced his departure from the program following a run of 12 seasons on the deck for the Cougars.
Sean Kakumu Announces Departure from COC Swim & Dive Program
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
The city of Santa Clarita has announced its latest art exhibition, “Angel Art,” by Krishna Thangavelu, is on view at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall now through Monday, July 21.
‘Angel Art’ Now on Exhibit at The MAIN
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
Alexander Weatherman, a senior at West Ranch High School, has earned the President's Volunteer Service Award Lifetime Achievement Award.
West Ranch Senior Earns President’s Volunteer Service Award
Cougars Bring Home Six Individual Conference Championships
College of the Canyons track had an historic run at the Western State Conference Championships at Moorpark College on Friday, April 25 with the Cougars combining to bring home six individual conference titles and seeing a combined 21 student-athletes qualify to compete at the upcoming 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims.
Cougars Bring Home Six Individual Conference Championships
May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
Olive Branch Theatricals has announced its latest production, "Jeeves in Bloom," running May 10-25 at The Olive Branch at the Valencia Town Center.
May 10-25: Olive Branch Theatricals Presents ‘Jeeves in Bloom’
No. 14 Canyons Softball to Open Postseason at No. 3 Palomar
College of the Canyons softball will be playing in the postseason for a 12th consecutive season after earning the No. 14 seed in the 2025 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs.
No. 14 Canyons Softball to Open Postseason at No. 3 Palomar
Santa Clarita Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Hacking Disney Employee Computer
A Santa Clarita man has agreed to plead guilty to hacking the personal computer of an employee of The Walt Disney Company last year, obtaining login information and using that information to illegally download confidential data from the Burbank-based mass media and entertainment conglomerate via the employee’s Slack online communications account.
Santa Clarita Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Hacking Disney Employee Computer
Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times
As our city organization nears the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2025/26 budget, we remain focused on fiscal responsibility, long-term stability and protecting residents’ quality of life.
Ken Striplin | Holding the Line in Uncertain Times
Today in SCV History (May 2)
1884 - McCoy & Everette Pyle discover important Tataviam Indian artifacts in Bowers Cave (Val Verde) [story]
Bowers Cave artifacts
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
Law enforcement officers are often the first point of contact for individuals experiencing homelessness and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has established the Homeless Outreach Services Team to serve as a frontline presence in the county’s comprehensive response to homelessness.
LASD Update on Homeless Outreach Services Team Program
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will hold its "Spring Encore Concert," 4 p.m. Sunday, May 25 at CalArts' Wild Beast outdoor amphitheater.
May 25: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Spring Encore Concert’
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has received a $10,000 community health grant from Kaiser Permanente that will be used towards enhancing academic performance among local youth through learning activities, targeted tutoring and homework assistance.
Kaiser Permanente Awards SCV Boys & Girls Club $10K Community Health Grant
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
he Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health has announced that more than 100 Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations permits have been issued since the programs launch in November 2024.
County MEHKO Program Issues 100 Permits
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to dive into the world of espionage at Spy Games, a secret-agent-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, May 15 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 15: SENSES ‘Spy Games’ Block Party
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
This is the last chance to purchase tickets and sponsorships for this year's Silver Spur celebration, which will honor Marlee Lauffer with the 2025 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of her longtime support of College of the Canyons and her philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Last Chance to Reserve a Spot for the Silver Spur Celebration
