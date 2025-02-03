header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 3
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
TMU Men’s Volleyball Opens Season with Win
Monday, Feb 3, 2025

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 on the NAIA Preseason Top-15 poll, hit .311 against the NCAA Division II Eagles, and led in kills (56-50), aces (4-1) and total blocks (8.5-7).

The two teams started the match very close, finding the set tied often and neither side gaining more than a two-point advantage. After being tied at 11-11, it was TMU that grabbed control and opened up as much as a four-point lead, maintaining a slim margin through to the final 25-21 first set win.

The second set was virtually a carbon copy of the first, with the one significant difference being the last tie was at 15-15. But once again, The Master’s, behind three straight kills from Matthew Hamm, Isaac Seltzer and Braden Van Groningen, opened up an advantage the Eagles could not erase and once again won the set 25-21.

The third set was once again tight, with the last tie coming at 14-14. Only this time it was CUI that opened up a cushion that the Mustangs could not cut into. The Master’s got close, getting to within a point at 24-23, but an error by the Mustangs gave the set to the Eagles 25-23.

Concordia opened the fourth set by gaining as much as a three-point lead and seemed to have the momentum coming off the third-set win. But TMU was able to go on a 15-8 run to go up by four before closing out on an 8-3 run to win the set by eight and claim the match.

“I’m really proud of how we came out in the fourth set after dropping a close one in the third,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “We responded with sharp focus, executed at a high level, and took control early, which was exactly what we needed to do.”

Van Groningen, an All-American from last season’s NAIA Championship runner-up team, finished with a team-high 14 kills. Seltzer, another All-American, Max McCulklough, a transfer from Concordia-Irvine, and freshman Trace Oswald all finished with 11 kills. Setter Matthew Hamm dished 43 assists while McCullough had a team-high six blocks.

“Braden Van Groningen was a force for us tonight,” Goldberg said. “He made big plays at key moments and gave us a steady presence offensively. Max McCullough also stepped up in a huge way, especially in controlling the blocking game and transition.”

The Master’s will travel to Costa Mesa Thursday, Feb. 6 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, now a member of the NCAA Division II and the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in men’s volleyball. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships

TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings

Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Monday, Feb 3, 2025
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame

Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener

Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Pacific Coast Highway Reopens to All in Palisades Fire Area
The California Department of Transportation announces the reopening of State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway through the cities of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Malibu to all motorists as of now.
Pacific Coast Highway Reopens to All in Palisades Fire Area
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.
Bill Miranda | Love Is in the Air
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Feb. 21-March 23: SCAA Presents Pet Palooza Art Show
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.
Feb. 3-9: Eight Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.
TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.
Friday’s TMU Baseball Game Paused After Eight Innings
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
winter storm
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) signed onto a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) opposing its vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, approving Southern California Edison’s latest rate hike proposal.
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
The deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
