Today in
S.C.V. History
April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
TMU Men’s Volleyball Puts Six on All-GSAC Team
| Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025

The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men’s volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master’s University has placed six players on it.

For the third year in a row, the conference’s Player of the Year is a Mustang. Braden Van Groningen, a senior outside hitter, was named the GSAC’s MVP. Van Groningen averaged 3.94 kills per set and had a .419 hitting percentage, the second highest percentage for an outside hitter since TMU’s Nolan Flexen hit .451 in his record-setting 2023 season.

And for the second year in a row, the GSAC Freshman of the Year will go to a TMU player. Outside Hitter Trace Oswald finished third on the Mustangs with 143 kills and second with 39 blocks.

Rounding out the All-GSAC selections was Isaac Seltzer getting his second consecutive nod, Preston Schmidt following up his Freshman of the Year honor from 2024 with an all-conference selection, and first-timers Bryce Jones and Max McCullough.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team

Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
The Master's University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.
FULL STORY...

Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational

Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
FULL STORY...

Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet

Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
FULL STORY...

Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match

Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Delivers Letter to Supes Demanding Stronger Action on Chiquita Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) with the Los Angeles County Legislative Delegation, delivered a formal letter on Tuesday, April 15 to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging immediate and robust public health action to address the growing crisis at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Bradley Kim | DACC, We Keep Going
As we navigate an ever-changing financial landscape, we at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control remain committed to serving both the animals in our care and the pet owners who rely on our services.
April 26: Library Express, a Library Without Walls, Debuts at Día de los Niños
The city of Santa Clarita will turn the page on a bold new chapter for the Santa Clarita Public Library with the official launch of the Library Express, a fully equipped mobile Library designed to bring books, programs and educational resources to every corner of the city.
The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men's volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master's University has placed six players on it.
Five TMU Players on All-GSAC Beach Team
The Master's University beach volleyball team has placed five players on the All-GSAC team for the 2025 season.
April 17: Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee
The Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River will meet on Thursday, April 17 from 1–3 p.m.
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
May 8: API Business Connect Lunch
Get ready for the opportunity to connect, collaborate and celebrate at the Asian Pacific Islander Business Council Connect Lunch 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, May 8.
April 17: CSUN Students Perform with Adrian Younge at Festival
California State University, Northridge’s “LA Seen” festival will feature Emmy award-winning composer Adrian Younge to present “Jazz is Dead with Adrian Younge,” 8 p.m. Thursday, April 17.
City Closes Two Fields at Central Park for Maintenance
The city of Santa Clarita has closed MP Fields #1 and #2 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, for maintenance work being done on the grass.
April 17: Regular Meeting of the CUSD Governing Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 17 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
April 17: Public Health Town Hall on Long COVID
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will host a Town Hall on Long COVID where public health experts and community partners will answer questions on the long-term effects of COVID-19.
April 17: SENSES Arcade Block Party
Press START and step into a night of nostalgic, laid-back fun at the Arcade-themed SENSES Block Party, presented by the city of Santa Clarita, 7-10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
May 10: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra presents ‘The Romantic Symphony’
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present "The Romantic Symphony" 7 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
April 14-19: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 14 to Saturday, April 19.
May 10: Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival at COC
The second annual Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival will be held, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 10 at the College of the Canyons Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
April 16: Hart Board to Consider Bonded Indebtedness
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, April 16.
April 13-19: Mosquito Awareness Week
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 13- 19. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
Villalobos Resets COC Program Record at PCC Invitational
College of the Canyons swam at the annual Pasadena City College Invitational April 3-5, with the Cougars' three-man team placing seventh in the field of 10 schools. Canyons freshman Sebastian Villalobos made a splash by breaking his own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke event.
Records Fall at Pomona Track & Field Meet
The Master's University track and field team had a record-breaking day at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday, April 12. Multiple school records fell including the men's 400m hurdles and the shot put.
Beach Falls in GSAC Championship Match
After knocking off No. 5 Arizona Christian 5-0 Friday morning, The Master's University beach volleyball team got the rematch it wanted against Ottawa University Arizona in the team's first-ever GSAC Championship match.
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Today in SCV History (April 12)
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
