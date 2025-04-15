TMU Men’s Volleyball Puts Six on All-GSAC Team

The Great Southwest Athletic Conference has released the all-conference men’s volleyball team for the 2025 season and The Master’s University has placed six players on it.

For the third year in a row, the conference’s Player of the Year is a Mustang. Braden Van Groningen , a senior outside hitter, was named the GSAC’s MVP. Van Groningen averaged 3.94 kills per set and had a .419 hitting percentage, the second highest percentage for an outside hitter since TMU’s Nolan Flexen hit .451 in his record-setting 2023 season.

And for the second year in a row, the GSAC Freshman of the Year will go to a TMU player. Outside Hitter Trace Oswald finished third on the Mustangs with 143 kills and second with 39 blocks.

Rounding out the All-GSAC selections was Isaac Seltzer getting his second consecutive nod, Preston Schmidt following up his Freshman of the Year honor from 2024 with an all-conference selection, and first-timers Bryce Jones and Max McCullough .

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...