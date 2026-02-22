header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
| Sunday, Feb 22, 2026
TMU baseball

The Master’s University baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The Mustangs (10-8) head into their conference season on a 4-game win streak.

Game 1

TMU exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab a 9-3 win over Simpson in game one.

James Coker pitched a dominating 6.2 innings to get his second win of the season, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out three.

The Master’s did not score in the first five innings, with the Red Hawks scoring in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead.

The sixth is when the Mustangs finally got a run across, first when Jack Drew hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Ty Beck and tie the game at 1-1. Two batters later and with two outs, Matt Loyd singled to right to bring Isaiah Morales in from second and Master’s had the lead for good 2-1.

The bats truly broke out an inning later when TMU sent 13 batters to the plate, banging out six hits to score seven runs.

Beck’s groundout to second scored Scotty Piper to get it started. Drew then hit his second sac fly of the game to bring in Cole Rohlmeier. Zach Jenkins singled to plate Morales, followed by another RBI single from Lloyd to get Jenkins across. Dylan Taguiam’s single brought in Lloyd and Rohlmeier’s bases-loaded single brought in Owen Payn. To finish it all off, Blake Russell scored on a wild pitch to put Master’s up 9-1.

Simpson scored two in the top of the eighth but it wasn’t enough to erase the 9-3 win.

Rohlmeier, Morales, Jenkins, Lloyd and Pieper each had two hits in the game. with Drew and Lloyd getting two RBI. Eight different players scored for the Mustangs in the game.

Game 2

The Master’s had another strong pitching performance from Gage Webster in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Red Hawks.

Webster took over for opener Jace Russell in the second inning and never left the game, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out one and walking two.

The 6-4 lefty from Anchorage, Alaska is now 5-0 on the season and leads the nation with those five wins.

After Russell opened the game giving up a run in the first inning, Webster took over. After giving up a single to the second batter he saw in the second, Webster retired 11 in a row. He didn’t allow a baserunner until a leadoff hit in the top of the sixth.

But the bats once again stayed silent for TMU through the first five innings.

Then in the sixth Tagiuam tied the game with a sac fly to score Ryder Frith-Smith. That was followed by a Blake Russell single to score Jenkins and a Rohlmeier single to bring Russell across with what would prove to be the winning run.

Webster then got a double play and a routine flyout to center field to seal the win for the Mustangs.

Rohlmeier finished 3 for 4 with an RBI in game two, while Jenkins went 2 for 3.

The Master’s will start conference play on the road, the team’s first games away from Lou Herwaldt Stadium this year, when they travel to Fullerton to take on Hope International in a 4-game series starting Thursday, Feb. 26.

For more information on TMU Sports visit gomustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks

TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
Sunday, Feb 22, 2026
The Master's Universisty baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...

TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona

TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
Friday, Feb 20, 2026
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home

Feb. 20: CSUN Beach Volleyball to Open Season vs. Concordia Irvine at Home
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.
FULL STORY...

Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain

Soccer Playoff Final: No Foothill League Teams Remain
Thursday, Feb 19, 2026
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
FULL STORY...

Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls

Mustang Nine Drop Series Finale to Owls
Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026
The Master's University baseball team lost the final game of the four-game series to the Oregon Tech Owls 10-2 Saturday, Feb. 14 in Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
<strong>1998</strong> - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9801t.jpg" alt="El Nino" style="margin-top:6px; width:110px; border:0;"> </a>
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
The Master's Universisty baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
A large-scale celebration of color, culture and community service will come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, March 7, as the CRY Los Angeles Action Center presents Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
<strong>1983</strong> - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/alphabetanewhall1973t.jpg" alt="Alpha Beta market" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," composed by the legendary John Williams.
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
<strong>1923</strong> - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw3373_crop.jpg" alt="Albert Swall" style="margin-top:6px;border:0; width:110px"> </a>
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Feb. 24: City Council Conducts Hearings on Lighting District, Self Storage Facility
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.
Feb. 24: City Council Conducts Hearings on Lighting District, Self Storage Facility
Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.
Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.
Valladares Introduces Affordability Legislation Package in Sacramento
LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.
LASD 9-1-1 Service Restored in SCV After 12-Hour+ Service Disruption
Feb. 26: ‘Teen Library Eats, Donuts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Donuts," event Thursday, Feb. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: ‘Teen Library Eats, Donuts’ at Valencia Library
Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)
<strong>1906</strong> - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/al3025t.jpg" alt="Old Newhall Jail" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 20: The 48th Annual St. Claire’s Lenten Fish Fry Begins Six Week Run
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
Feb. 21: Toastmasters Open House on Zoom
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
Laurene Weste | Celebrate 30 Years of Western Tradition at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
SCVNews.com