TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks

The Master’s University baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.

The Mustangs (10-8) head into their conference season on a 4-game win streak.

Game 1

TMU exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to grab a 9-3 win over Simpson in game one.

James Coker pitched a dominating 6.2 innings to get his second win of the season, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out three.

The Master’s did not score in the first five innings, with the Red Hawks scoring in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead.

The sixth is when the Mustangs finally got a run across, first when Jack Drew hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Ty Beck and tie the game at 1-1. Two batters later and with two outs, Matt Loyd singled to right to bring Isaiah Morales in from second and Master’s had the lead for good 2-1.

The bats truly broke out an inning later when TMU sent 13 batters to the plate, banging out six hits to score seven runs.

Beck’s groundout to second scored Scotty Piper to get it started. Drew then hit his second sac fly of the game to bring in Cole Rohlmeier. Zach Jenkins singled to plate Morales, followed by another RBI single from Lloyd to get Jenkins across. Dylan Taguiam’s single brought in Lloyd and Rohlmeier’s bases-loaded single brought in Owen Payn. To finish it all off, Blake Russell scored on a wild pitch to put Master’s up 9-1.

Simpson scored two in the top of the eighth but it wasn’t enough to erase the 9-3 win.

Rohlmeier, Morales, Jenkins, Lloyd and Pieper each had two hits in the game. with Drew and Lloyd getting two RBI. Eight different players scored for the Mustangs in the game.

Game 2

The Master’s had another strong pitching performance from Gage Webster in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over the Red Hawks.

Webster took over for opener Jace Russell in the second inning and never left the game, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out one and walking two.

The 6-4 lefty from Anchorage, Alaska is now 5-0 on the season and leads the nation with those five wins.

After Russell opened the game giving up a run in the first inning, Webster took over. After giving up a single to the second batter he saw in the second, Webster retired 11 in a row. He didn’t allow a baserunner until a leadoff hit in the top of the sixth.

But the bats once again stayed silent for TMU through the first five innings.

Then in the sixth Tagiuam tied the game with a sac fly to score Ryder Frith-Smith. That was followed by a Blake Russell single to score Jenkins and a Rohlmeier single to bring Russell across with what would prove to be the winning run.

Webster then got a double play and a routine flyout to center field to seal the win for the Mustangs.

Rohlmeier finished 3 for 4 with an RBI in game two, while Jenkins went 2 for 3.

The Master’s will start conference play on the road, the team’s first games away from Lou Herwaldt Stadium this year, when they travel to Fullerton to take on Hope International in a 4-game series starting Thursday, Feb. 26.

