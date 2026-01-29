TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish

In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master’s University men’s basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.

Avery Jackson dropped 25 points to lead all scorers but he got some help from his fellow senior Tiago Soares , who scored 19 points of his own and grabbed seven rebounds.

TMU was locked in a close battle with BenU in the first half, as there were multiple lead changes and ties. The Mustangs only shot 37 percent in the first 20 minutes but grabbed 12 offensive rebounds.

“We didn’t shoot particularly well in that first half,” TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr said. “We needed those offensive rebounds to keep us in the game and get those extra shots.”

TMU went into the break tied at 35 with the No. 19 team in the NAIA. The offense started to pick up post halftime, with both teams shooting above 50 percent from the field. Jackson, Brayden Miner , and Quincy Phillips each totaled double digit scoring in the second half.

With three minutes remaining, BenU went on an 8-2 run to take an eight-point advantage. But TMU rallied, bringing the lead down to one in the final minute, thanks to a Miner three-pointer and Jackson’s and-one.

“We were down late and found a way to get through it,” Starr said. “Obviously, you don’t want to be down late but we toughed it out there at the end.”

TMU stopped BenU on every possession in the final minute and made all eight of its free throw attempts to close out an important win. The win game TMU more breathing room atop the GSAC standings, as they now hold a one and a half game lead over the Redhawks.

Jackson and Miner both finished with 17 points and Jazen Guillory had five offensive rebounds to spark 18 second chance points.

TMU will take on La Sierra Thursday, Jan. 29 in The MacArthur Center.

