TMU Professor Betty Price Retires After 40 Years

By Kaelyn Peay

After 40 years of faithful service to The Master’s University, Prof. Betty Price retired from teaching Bible courses at the University in May.

Price joined TMU in 1985, spending many years serving in Student Life as dean of women while also teaching Bible classes. In 2008 she transitioned into a full-time faculty position in the Bible department, which she held until 2013.

Since then, she has continued to teach as an adjunct professor each semester. Over her many years of teaching, she has blessed countless young women through her three signature courses: Message Prep for Women, Principles of Personal Bible Study, and Personal Discipleship.

“When I first came, I obviously had no idea that I would be here this long,” Price said during a department chapel for the School of Biblical Studies last month, where she was honored ahead of her retirement. “But I think the main word I have is just ‘thankful.’ It’s been an amazing, amazing journey, and I just wouldn’t trade anything for it.”

During that same department chapel, Dr. Tom Halstead (the dean of the School of Biblical Studies) announced the creation of the Betty Price Scholarship, which will support women in TMU’s Bible programs.

“Betty has been instrumental,” says Halstead, “not only in Student Life, where she was dean of women for 14 years, but also in the Bible department, where she established our women’s ministry program and taught full-time for about five years. As an adjunct professor for over ten years, she has impacted many women for Christ. She will certainly be missed by professors and students alike.”

As thankful as the University is for Price’s investment over the past four decades, the gratitude flows both ways.

“It’s been the most incredible blessing to work with students who are so eager to grow in their relationship with the Lord, to know Scripture, and to be able to apply it in their lives,” Price says.

“My heart is full of gratitude to the Lord for my 40 years at Master’s — for ministry in so many ways through Student Life, for teaching classes for all 40 years, for GO Trips I participated in with students, for strong and lasting friendships where we have been an encouragement and support to each other as we worked together, and for so much more. I’m blessed that the Lord used me even in some small way in the TMU ministry. But I’m really sure that I have received far more than I could have ever given.”

