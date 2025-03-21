TMU Releases Student Feature Film ‘The Descent’

The Descent,” the second full-length feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now available for streaming on Tubi. The film will also be released soon on Amazon and Fandango at Home.

The project is a thriller based on the biblical Book of Revelation. It was produced through TMU’s cinema and digital arts program, which makes hands-on experience with film productions a central part of its curriculum. Nearly 60 students worked on “The Descent” in front of, and behind, the camera.

The film is rated TV-14. The movie runs approximately 110 minutes.

A sequel to the film, “The Descent Part II,” is currently in production during spring semester and is expected to be released in 2026.

You can stream “The Descent” here.

Learn more about TMU’s CDA program at masters.edu/cda.

