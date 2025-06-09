TMU Repeats as GSAC All-Sports Award Winner

For the second year in a row, and the second year the award has been in existence, The Master’s University athletics has won the GSAC Commissioner’s Cup as the most successful program across all sports in the conference.

The Mustangs totaled 91.5 points to finish 10 points clear of this year’s runners-up, Arizona Christian.

This was the first year of the new format, where teams’ scores are based on their top-12 results throughout the year. Schools are awarded eight points for winning the conference title, seven points for placing second and so on. The final tally then counts the 12 highest scores a school earned.

The Master’s won seven conference titles during the season in men’s cross country, women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, men’s swimming, women’s swimming, men’s volleyball and men’s track & field. The Mustangs also shared the men’s basketball title and finished second in men’s soccer, women’s basketball, and women’s track & field.

“It’s a great honor to win the Commissioner’s Cup Award,” said TMU Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard. “I’m grateful to our leadership, especially Dr. MacArthur and Dr. Chou, who provide us the opportunity to have the breadth of sports that we have. I’m grateful for the quality of coaches that we have, and obviously it’s a testament to the student athletes that are here. I’m thankful that their primary goal is to honor the Lord with their gifts and abilities and we want to use it as a platform to share the gospel of Christ.”

Arizona Christian totaled 81.5 points with championships in women’s basketball and women’s track & field. The Firestorm shared the men’s basketball crown with TMU and placed second in men’s swimming, women’s swimming, men’s track & field, and baseball.

The conference will be expanding for the 2025-26 school year as both La Sierra University and Soka University of America will be joining the GSAC. That will make 10 schools in the conference, with five in Arizona and five in Southern California.

“We’re thankful for the teams in the GSAC and the camaraderie that we have and the competition that we have,” Rickard said. “We know there’s a lot of time and devotion dedicated to sports, and the number of sports that we’re able to offer gives us a great opportunity to even compete for something like this at the national level.”

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...