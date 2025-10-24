TMU Rolls Past La Sierra Behind Brunnemann’s Hat Trick

The Master’s University women’s soccer squad got back in the win column on Tuesday, Oct. 21 behind three goals from Kegan Brunnemann in a 5-0 win over La Sierra in Santa Clarita.

TMU dominated offensively, with 27 shots compared to just nine for the Golden Eagles as Breanna Fajardo and Maddy Traylor also added scores of their own.

After a first 15 minutes almost played entirely in the Mustangs’ zone, Brunnemann broke the scoreless tie after TMU was gifted a penalty kick opportunity off a La Sierra foul. Fajardo followed her with another goal less than four minutes later off an assist from Tala Tapia , her first of the year.

“Our performance, especially in the first 15 minutes, was not great,” TMU Head Coach Esteban Chavez said. “But at the end of the day, I’ll take that result.”

Just after halftime, Brunnemann added her second at the 50th-minute mark, with Katie Trinh picking up the assist. She completed the hat trick seven minutes later to put the Lady Mustangs up 4-0.

“Obviously it was midterm week and that drains them mentally and physically a bit,” Chavez said.

But TMU continued to pour it on offensively, as Maddy Traylor got in on the fun, scoring her GSAC-leading 16th goal from Bryanna Elias’ pass. TMU’s defense has been continuing to improve recently, with just one goal allowed in the last five games to go along with just 26 shots given up total. It was no different as Autumn Jensen had three saves on La Sierra’s three shots on goal. TMU also had more corner kicks (7-2), continuing to apply pressure late into the game.

Harmony Rohde had four shots and Tapia totaled three.

The Lady Mustangs will finish their regular season on a three-game homestand, with Hope International University up next on Saturday, Oct. 25 in Santa Clarita.

