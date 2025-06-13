TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings

The Master’s University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors’ Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.

It is the highest finish for the Mustangs in school history after finishing ninth the previous two years.

“It was a tremendous year for the TMU athletic programs finishing sixth in the Learfield Directors Cup,” said TMU Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard. “Two incredible team national champions and many great finishes. We are reminded of the graciousness of the Lord and the joy we have to share the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world. It’s an appropriate time to thank God for the gifts and abilities He’s given us, as well as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the coaches and student-athletes.”

The award, which is also presented separately to NCAA Division I, II and III schools, scores a total of 13 team sports to determine the final NAIA standings. Points are awarded on how well a team does in national championship competitions on a sliding scale, with 100 points going to national champions, 90 points going to runners-up, etc. Four sports must be included: men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

The Master’s scored 792.5 total points, winning the school’s first-ever national championships in women’s cross country and men’s volleyball. TMU also scored in both men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s and women’s outdoor track, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s volleyball.

Cumberlands (KY) finished in first place with 1,014 total points, 221.5 points ahead of The Master’s. William Carey (MS) finished in fifth place, less than 40 points in front of the Mustangs.

In addition to the two team national championships, TMU athletes won an additional six individual national championships, marking 2024-25 as the most successful year of competition in the history of The Master’s University athletics.

