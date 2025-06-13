header image

1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park

TMU Sixth in Learfield Cup Final Standings
| Friday, Jun 13, 2025

The Master’s University athletics has finished sixth in the final standings for the Learfield Directors’ Cup, which is presented annually by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today.

It is the highest finish for the Mustangs in school history after finishing ninth the previous two years.

“It was a tremendous year for the TMU athletic programs finishing sixth in the Learfield Directors Cup,” said TMU Interim Athletic Director Jim Rickard. “Two incredible team national champions and many great finishes. We are reminded of the graciousness of the Lord and the joy we have to share the gospel of Jesus Christ to the world. It’s an appropriate time to thank God for the gifts and abilities He’s given us, as well as a testament to the hard work and dedication of the coaches and student-athletes.”

The award, which is also presented separately to NCAA Division I, II and III schools, scores a total of 13 team sports to determine the final NAIA standings. Points are awarded on how well a team does in national championship competitions on a sliding scale, with 100 points going to national champions, 90 points going to runners-up, etc. Four sports must be included: men’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s basketball and women’s volleyball.

The Master’s scored 792.5 total points, winning the school’s first-ever national championships in women’s cross country and men’s volleyball. TMU also scored in both men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track, men’s and women’s outdoor track, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s cross country, men’s golf and women’s volleyball.

Cumberlands (KY) finished in first place with 1,014 total points, 221.5 points ahead of The Master’s. William Carey (MS) finished in fifth place, less than 40 points in front of the Mustangs.

In addition to the two team national championships, TMU athletes won an additional six individual national championships, marking 2024-25 as the most successful year of competition in the history of The Master’s University athletics.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 27: Call to Artist for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Deadline
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a call to artists for "Abstracted," art show which will open Aug 15 thru Sept. 21 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th St., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 27: Call to Artist for SCAA ‘Abstracted’ Deadline
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Walk with Me,” a solo photography exhibition by artist Nima Kharrazi, on view at the Valencia Library Branch through Wednesday, July 30.
‘Walk with Me’ Photo Exhibit at Valencia Library Thru July 30
June 16-20: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
Caltrans has announced that overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic starting Monday, June 16 for pavement rehabilitation.
June 16-20: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space to feed our local pollinators and wildlife.
June 15, 28: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
June 15: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline
The deadline for standard entries for the Santa Clarita Valley 2025 Fourth of July Parade registration is Sunday, June 15.
June 15: SCV Fourth of July Parade Registration Deadline
June 18: ‘Mario Kart Racing’ at Valencia Library
Visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch, 4-5 p.m.. Wednesday, June 18 for "Mario Kart Racing," mini golf and more game-inspired activities.
June 18: ‘Mario Kart Racing’ at Valencia Library
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Join Santa Clarita's oldest and largest running event, the 41st annual Independence Day Classic, Friday July 4, from 7-10 a.m. at Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
July 4: Independence Day Classic
Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water
Nothing says summer like spending the day at the pool, going to the beach or cooling off at the lake with friends and family.
Jason Gibbs | Staying Safe in the Water
July 11-19: ‘Fairies’ at The MAIN
Fairies, a new theatrical production by Phil Lantis, makes its world premiere, July 11-19 at The MAIN.
July 11-19: ‘Fairies’ at The MAIN
June 25: River of Lights Unveiling, Illumination Ceremony
An evening of wonder, music and light awaits as the City of Santa Clarita invites residents to the River of Lights Illumination Ceremony on Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road).
June 25: River of Lights Unveiling, Illumination Ceremony
June 19-July 27: SCAA Presents ‘Black & White’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host the "Black & White," art show beginning Thursday, June 19, through Sunday, July 27 at the SCAA Gallery.
June 19-July 27: SCAA Presents ‘Black & White’ Art Show
June 20: Summer Fire Safety Press Conference
As temperatures rise, the city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the County of Los Angeles and public safety agencies, is urging residents to stay prepared and protect their families, pets and homes from the threat of wildfires.
June 20: Summer Fire Safety Press Conference
June 30: CUPS After-Hours Networking
Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at Connections Uniting Professionals (CUPs) Inc's After-Hours Networking Event. It's an event like no other and is open to the community.
June 30: CUPS After-Hours Networking
June 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
June 19: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
June 27: City Cinemas in the Park Presents ‘The Wild Robot’
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "The Wild Robot," Friday, June 27 at 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Park.
June 27: City Cinemas in the Park Presents ‘The Wild Robot’
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Benefiting Finally Family Homes
Finally Family Homes is thrilled to invite you to its Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mitchell River House in Santa Clarita.
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Benefiting Finally Family Homes
June 28: Placerita Canyon Acorn Amphitheater Grand Re-Opening
Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite all to the grand re-opening ribbon, cutting ceremony and movie night of the newly reconstructed Acorn Amphitheater 6 p.m., Saturday, June 28.
June 28: Placerita Canyon Acorn Amphitheater Grand Re-Opening
June 13-29: Open Wings Theater Presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Open Wings Theater Company has announced its innovative, queer interpretation of William Shakespeare's beloved comedy, "A Midsummer Night's Dream," running weekends from June 13-29 at The Olive Branch at Valencia Town Center.
June 13-29: Open Wings Theater Presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show, Fundraiser
Hart High Quarterback Club will host a car show and fundraiser supporting the Hart Football Program, Saturday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. June 14 at Hart High School.
June 14: Hart High Quarterback Club Car Show, Fundraiser
Mortgage Relief Program for Eaton Fire, Wildfire Survivors
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is urging residents who lost their houses in the Eaton Fire to take advantage of a newly launched mortgage relief program.
Mortgage Relief Program for Eaton Fire, Wildfire Survivors
Through June 13: LA County Tax Collector Office Temporary Hours
Due to the ongoing demonstrations in the Downtown Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector office will close in-person services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 and at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 13, to keep staff and the public safe.
Through June 13: LA County Tax Collector Office Temporary Hours
June 24: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 24, at 2 p.m., in City Hall's Mural Room, 1st Floor at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 24: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
