TMU Splits Day and Series with Spirit

The Master’s University baseball team split a doubleheader with the OUAZ Spirit Saturday, March 29 dropping the first game 13-4 but winning the second 1-0.

The teams split the series as well, which keeps the Mustangs (21-13, 7-9) fourth in the GSAC standings.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to win pitches,” said TMU Head Coach Monte Brooks . “I just want these guys to battle. We’ve gone through so much, with the circumstance and all the injuries and sicknesses. So I just want these guys to battle.”

Game 1

The Spirit scored in each of the first seven innings to help take the first game 13-4.

After OUAZ scored two in the top of the first, Scotty Pieper led off the Mustangs’ half with a home run to right-center field, his first collegiate home run.

J.T. Friesen got the start, pitching 4.0 innings and giving up seven runs (four earned) on six hits, striking out three but issuing four walks. He was followed by Matt Chapman for 3.0 and Luke Scott the final 2.0.

A wild pitch and a two-run single in the top of the first put the Spirit up 5-1. A sac fly in the top of the third made it 6-1.

Dylan Tagiuam’s single to right center scored Ty Beck in the bottom of the third.

But OUAZ picked up another run in the top of the fourth, another in the top of the fifth, two in the sixth and another three in the seventh to make it 13-2.

Austin Young’s bases loaded walk earned him an RBI in the bottom of the eighth, and Jacob Kowes solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, were not enough as The Master’s fell short 13-4.

Both Kowes and Tommy Gwinn each went three for five in the game, with both Young and Kobe Katayama going two for four.

Game 2

Carson Ohl pitched a complete game seven-inning shutout to earn The Master’s the split of Saturday’s doubleheader, winning the second game 1-0.

Ohl gave up just two hits in his 7.0 innings of work, striking out 10 while giving up no walks. He only needed 84 pitches for his complete game win.

“This is the guy that we thought we could have,” Brooks said of Ohl. “Of course, the injury earlier in the year and his familiarity with how we attack opponents, and with his strengths and how he can beat teams… He’s healthy and he has a better understanding of what we want to do. He was amazing. One run was enough to get it done and he took it on.”

The score remained goose eggs until there were two outs in the bottom of the third inning when Pieper cracked his second home run of the day over the right field fence to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

“He’s been hurt half of the year,” Brooks said. “But he’s just a real fighter and a contact guy that can bunt, that can spray the ball… He’s the guy we were expecting we just haven’t had him. And coming out of that injury, I told him ‘You’ve got a month left. Give me everything. You’ve got to work through it.’ And he’s loosening up and playing well.”

TMU was only able to muster five base hits as neither team went to the bullpen.

The Master’s will next travel back to Arizona to take on the Arizona Christian Firestorm, a team sitting in third place in the GSAC standings with a 6-4 conference record. The teams will have a pair of doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, April 4 and 5, with each starting at 4 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...