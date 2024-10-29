header image

TMU Swim Dominates in Quad Meet
| Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024

The men only lost one event while the women only lost four as The Master’s University swim teams had a dominating performance in the ACU/TMU/OUAZ/SOKA quad-meet in Surprise, Ariz. Saturday afternoon, Oct. 26.

On the men’s side, sophomore Desmond Sutanto won three individual events in the 100-yard breaststroke, the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley.

Senior David Kugler and sophomore Dylan Crane each won two individual events, with Kugler winning the 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard breaststroke, and Crane winning the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard backstroke.

Senior Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira won the 100-yard butterfly while senior J.T. Sears won the 200-yard butterfly, with senior J.D. Torres claiming his best in-season time in the 500-yard freestyle.

Senior Tyler LeDet, along with junior Marius Mora, Kugler and Dos Santos de Oliveira, won both the 200-yard and 400-yard medley relays.

Torres’ efforts in the 500-yard freestyle was an in-season best time, something TMU Swim and Dive Head Coach Curren Bates recognized.

“Torres had an event win and got his best in-season time in the 500 [yard freestyle]… it’s a pretty top rank time within conference and NAIA,” Bates said.

On the women’s side, freshman Katherine Dyer continues to impress with three individual wins in the 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley.

“Dyer had three event wins within the span of under an hour, which is pretty cool,” Bates said.

Juniors Kylee Sears and Trudy Patterson each had two individual wins, with Sears claiming the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events, and Patterson claiming the 100-yard backstroke and the 500-yard freestyle.

Senior Camryn Bussey won the 50-yard freestyle as well as being involved in the 400-yard freestyle medley along with Sears, Patterson and senior Johanna Busk.

With travel and competition all occurring within a short span, Bates could not have been more impressed with his teams’ performances and effort.

“After spending a whole day on a bus and then performing like that, I think it shows some signs of where we’re at,” he said. “Given the tight format of the meet, everyone swam really well, since there was a really quick turnaround between events … We were able to win graciously and honor the Lord through our efforts and enjoy our time with our teammates.”

The men’s and women’s swim teams will have time to rest, as they will next compete in the Wyatt Balman Invitational, hosted by Soka University of America (CA), on Saturday, Nov. 9.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
