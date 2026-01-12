TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet

The Master’s University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.

The women placed second while competing against Concordia Irvine, Westmont College and BIOLA. Sophomore Katherine Dyer continued her dominant season and won three events on the day including the 200 freestyle, 200 IM by seven seconds, and the 100 breaststroke. TMU went 1-2 in the 200 free with Kylee Sears grabbing second place behind Dyer. Sears had two other second-place finishes in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay.

Megan Sutanto had two wins in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay. Clara Patterson placed fifth in the 50 freestyle relay as the Lady Mustangs placed second to BIOLA, totaling 59.5 points.

On the men’s side, Evan Nail led the way, notching the top time in two events, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. He also was the leadoff leg of TMU’s second-place 200 freestyle relay. Ethan Soni placed second in a tightly-contested 100 backstroke, fifth in the 100 butterfly and was a member of that 200 freestyle relay.

Tyler Prieb nabbed a third-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle and also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle. TMU collected 49 total points in the dual meet with BIOLA.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Like this: Like Loading...