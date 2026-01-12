header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 12
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
| Monday, Jan 12, 2026

The Master’s University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.

The women placed second while competing against Concordia Irvine, Westmont College and BIOLA. Sophomore Katherine Dyer continued her dominant season and won three events on the day including the 200 freestyle, 200 IM by seven seconds, and the 100 breaststroke. TMU went 1-2 in the 200 free with Kylee Sears grabbing second place behind Dyer. Sears had two other second-place finishes in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle relay.

Megan Sutanto had two wins in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay. Clara Patterson placed fifth in the 50 freestyle relay as the Lady Mustangs placed second to BIOLA, totaling 59.5 points.

On the men’s side, Evan Nail led the way, notching the top time in two events, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. He also was the leadoff leg of TMU’s second-place 200 freestyle relay. Ethan Soni placed second in a tightly-contested 100 backstroke, fifth in the 100 butterfly and was a member of that 200 freestyle relay.

Tyler Prieb nabbed a third-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle and also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle. TMU collected 49 total points in the dual meet with BIOLA.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win

TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet

TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Monday, Jan 12, 2026
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
FULL STORY...

Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles

Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic

Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed

Foothill League Soccer: Picking Up Speed
Friday, Jan 9, 2026
Boys and girls Foothill League soccer is mostly-back from holiday schedule, and some league matches have occurred. But these have resulted in only minor changes in the standings. Top teams won’t be clashing anytime soon, but some of the lower-downs will be slugging it out this week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are having a Winter Bag Sale Saturday, Jan.31 - Sunday, Feb. 8.
Jan. 31- Feb. 8: Friends of the Library Winter Bag Sale
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
Registration is now open for the College of the Canyons spring 2026 semester, which begins Monday, Feb. 9.
COC Spring 2026 Registration Now Open
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
California State University, Northridge’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is expanding from 15 to 18 different sites throughout Los Angeles county, with the goal of assisting as many low-income taxpayers as possible.
CSUN VITA Clinic Expanding Free Tax Prep Service Locations
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5 p.m.
Jan. 15 : CUSD Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
ARTree Community Arts Center Workshops and Spring Classes are available for enrollment.
ARTree Workshops, Spring Classes Available
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
The opportunity to secure a spot for the 2026-2027 school year at SCVi Charter School is now available. SCVi has launched its enrollment lottery, inviting families to explore tuition-free, learner-centered education.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2026-27 School Year
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 13 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 18.
Jan. 12-18: What’s Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
Avery Jackson and Brayden Miner both had 25 points as The Master's University men's basketball team knocked off Embry-Riddle Thursday, Jan. 8 by a score of 84-77 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Holds off ERAU in Narrow Win
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
The Master's University swim squads opened the 2026 leg of their season Wednesday, Jan. 7 competing against multiple NCAA schools on the campus of BIOLA University in La Mirada.
TMU Swim Kicks off New Year at BIOLA Meet
Today in SCV History (Jan. 12)
1937 - Boeing 247 crashes at Santa Clara Divide; 5 dead, 8 injured [story]
plane crash
Today in SCV History (Jan. 11)
1963 - Abandoned SPRR Newhall Depot burns down; chilly hobos blamed [story]
abandoned SPRR Newhall depot in ruins
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the Eaton Fire. As I reflect on the past year and look toward what lies ahead, my message to survivors is clear: I see your pain, I respect your resilience and I remain committed to walking with you on the long road ahead.
Kathryn Barger | One Year Later
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, named its new officers and confirmed its 2026 meeting schedule at the board's organizational meeting held on Friday, Jan. 9.
COC Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2026
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
A 24-point first quarter propelled The Master's University Women's Basketball to a 66-49 win over the visiting Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles in The MacArthur Center.
Strong First Quarter Lifts Lady Mustangs Over Eagles
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual 'Big Game' weekend.
Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting its next Rain Barrel Purchase Program and class beginning Saturday, Feb. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA.
Feb. 21: Rain Barrel Class, Purchase Program Available
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Cub Scouts Pack 48 is hosting a free Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night for all community youth and families, 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 11.
Jan. 11: Cub Scouts Pack to Host Super Mario Bros. Community Movie Night
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Finally Family Homes will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for its Oasis Resource Center 4:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 27: Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together in reflection, service and unity at the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk on Monday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Jan. 19: Building Community at Fifth Annual MLK, Jr. Day Unity Walk
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will consider establishing prima facie speed limits for 208 roadway segments included in the Traffic and Engineering Survey Study.
Jan. 13: City Council to Consider Speed Limits for 208 Road Segments
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
The Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family program brought the warmth and joy of the recent holiday season to 160 families and 185 teens.
Child & Family Adopt-a-Family Program Served 160 Families During Holidays
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
Armed with beakers, test tubes and multi-parameter water quality meters and velocimeters, a team of California State University, Northridge geography and environmental studies students, working alongside students from Cal State Long Beach, have spent the past few weeks scouring the burn areas of the Palisades, Eaton and Lake Hughes fires looking for natural rivers, streams, creeks and watersheds.
CSUN Students’ Groundwork for National Database on Water Quality
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced the California State Department of Education's literacy moonshot, a five-year plan to close the third-grade literacy gap.
California Dept. of Education Announces Literacy Moonshot
SCVNews.com