TMU Swim Opens with Strong First Meet

The 2025-2026 season got off to a strong start for the The Master’s University swimming and diving team as it competed at the Rodionoff Invite Friday and Saturday, Oct. 3 and 4 in Malibu.

Despite competing in the “multiple divisions” category, TMU bested several NCAA programs across multiple events.

TMU flexed its relay strength, winning a plethora of relays. Some of these included the women’s 200 yard freestyle relay of Megan Sutanto, Katherine Dyer, Clara Patterson and Kylee Sears, who finished in a time of 1:36. The men also picked up a 200 yard freestyle relay win with Dylan Crane , Evan Nail, Desmond Sutanto and Keiden Sutanto notching a mark of 1:25.

The Mustangs also took home wins in the women and men’s 400 yard medley relay and the men’s 200 yard medley relay as well.

Individually, sophomore Katherine Dyer continued to build on a standout freshman season with several wins over the two days. Dyer, who was a member of the 200 yard freestyle relay, also won the 200 yard IM in 2:05 and the 100 yard freestyle in 51.81 seconds.

On the men’s side, Evan Nail racked up solid performances including wins in the 200 yard IM (1:50), 100 yard breaststroke (56.62) and 200 yard breaststroke (2:05). Charley Sears won the men’s 100 yard freestyle in 47.05 seconds.

The Mustangs will compete next at Pomona-Pitzer on Oct. 18 in Claremont.

