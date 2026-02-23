TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals

The Master’s University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.

On the women’s side, Katherine Dyer, Bella Hiner, Bridget Mick, Clara Patterson, Kylee Sears and Megan Sutanto will be making the trip to Indiana.

Dyer will be going back to the pool where she won two national championships (200 IM, 400 IM) last year as a freshman. She set a new NAIA record in the 200 IM earlier this year.

Sears is looking to repeat the success she had two season ago when she won the 200 Freestyle. She is the No. 1 seed going into the national championships once again in the event.

With these six women qualifying, The Master’s will have a chance to score very well in every relay, something the team was not able to even compete in a year ago.

“From having relays left out last year to coming in with multiple No. 1 seeds and top‑three relays this year, our team has responded with resilience and gratitude,” said TMU Head Coach Curren Bates. “Every swim is an opportunity to give the glory back to the Lord who has carried us through this journey.”

On the men’s side, the team will send Dylan Crane, Michael Loughboro, Evan Nail, Charley Sears, Ethan Soni and Izaiah Trevino-Lozano to nationals.

Nail broke the NAIA 200 IM record earlier this year and will be heading to Indiana as the No. 1 seed in the event.

Trevino-Lozano is also the No. 1 seed in the 500 Freestyle.

The best finish any man from The Master’s has had at the NAIA nationals was fifth last year by Crane in the 200 Free.

“Our goal isn’t just to make it to Elkhart,” Bates said. “It’s to compete in a way that clearly reflects Christ in our effort, our joy and the way we love each other in the highs and lows of the meet.”

