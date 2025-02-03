TMU Swim Starts strong at GSAC Championships

The Master’s University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.

The Mustangs entered the meet ranked in the top 10 nationally on both the men’s and women’s sides, and it showed during the early going at Soka University.

The women’s team, ranked sixth in the NAIA, won GSAC titles in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-medley relay. It also received first-place finishes from Katherine Dyer (200 individual medley) and Camryn Bussey (50 free).

The ninth-ranked men’s team captured championships in the 200-freestyle relay and the 400-medley relay. Tyler LeDet (500 free), David Kugler (200 IM), and Dylan Crane (50 free) swept the individual men’s events during session one, which took place on Friday morning, setting the stage for exciting second and third sessions.

“I’m really happy with our results today and excited for the rest of the meet,” said TMU Head Coach Curren Bates. “We thank the Lord for getting us here and to be able to swim fast.”

Results and a recap from the entire meet are available at GoMustangs.com.

