TMU Swim Sweeps Bethel in Dual Meet

The Master’s University swimming teams turned in a strong all-around performance Saturday, Dec. 13, sweeping both the men’s and women’s dual meets against Bethel University of Indiana. The women earned a 150–47 win, while the men secured a 138–52 victory, winning the majority of events and every relay in the meet.

TMU set the tone early with wins in both 200 medley relays and carried that momentum through the meet. On the women’s side, Kylee Sears picked up a win in the 200 freestyle and factored into multiple relay victories, while Katherine Dyer captured the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Megan Sutanto swept the sprint freestyles, and Clara Patterson added wins in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Emma Gardiner closed out the distance events with a win in the 500 freestyle.

The men matched the women’s effort with depth across the lineup. Evan Nail won both the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle, while Keiden Sutanto took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Charley Sears added wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Dylan Crane claimed the 100 backstroke. The TMU men capped the meet with wins in both freestyle relays.

The Mustangs win over Bethel highlighted TMU’s depth across all strokes and distances and marked a strong team showing heading into the next phase of the season.

TMU will be back in action on Jan. 7 in the Westmont/BIOLA/TMU tri-meet in Santa Barabra.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

