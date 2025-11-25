TMU Swim Takes on Loaded Field at La Verne

The Master’s University swimming and diving program took on a strong field at the La Verne Collegiate Winter Invite at East Los Angeles College on Friday through Saturday, Nov. 21-22.

TMU placed sixth on the men’s side (739.5 points) and seventh for the women (610 points) against multiple NCAA schools including UC Santa Cruz, Azusa Pacific University and Biola University.

For the women, TMU had a strong showing in the sprints with freshman duo Megan Sutanto and Clara Patterson placing top-five in the 50 free prelims with marks of 23.71 and 23.82, respectively. Kylee Sears finished second in the 50 free swim-off in 24.26 seconds.

Sophomore Katherine Dyer won the 200 IM A final by over five seconds at 1:59.73. She also won the 400 IM in 4:17.60, nearly eight seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The TMU women placed top-five in multiple relays including the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 200 and 400 medley relays.

The Mustang men also had two second-place A final finishes with Evan Nail in the 100 breaststroke (54.66) and Dylan Crane in the 100 free (44.63). Crane and Nail also participated in multiple relays including the 200 free relay of Tyler Prieb, Crane, Nail, and Michael Loughboro, and the 200 medley relay of Ethan Soni, Nail, Grant Wong and Crane. The 200 free squad placed fourth in 1:23.35 and the 200 medley relay finished in fifth with a time of 1:33.41.

Other Mustang highlights included Soni placing eighth and Loughboro placing tenth in the 200 backstroke.

The TMU swim team will compete again in a tri-meet against Westmont College and Biola University on Jan. 7 in Santa Barbara.

