TMU Swim Teams Start Strong at PCSC Championships

The first day of the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships saw The Master’s University swimmers achieve some of their best results in team history.

The 800-meter men’s freestyle relay team of Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira, Andrew Crabtree, J.T. Sears and Xavier Gutierrez set a new team record of 6:53.06, good for fifth place. The women’s 800-meter freestyle relay team of Allyn-Ashley Bennett, Noel (Kelena) Partridge, Trudy Patterson and Kylee Sears came in tenth with a new team record of 7:57.08.

The men’s 200-meter medley team of Michael Loughboro, Freddie Cole, Ryan Tanis and David Kugler also finished fifth with a time of 1:35.35. The women’s 200-meter medley team of Trudy Patterson, Jasmine Biederman, Allyn-Ashley Bennett and Kylee Sears set a new TMU record of 1:48.92, good for ninth place.

“It was a great first night of our Conference Championships,” said TMU Head Coach Curren Bates. “We had many lifetime best swims and were 3-for-4 on team records for relays so far. I am really excited for the days to come with multiple opportunities for conference champions.”

For more information visit TMU Sports.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...