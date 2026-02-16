header image

February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
TMU Swim Wins Several Individual Titles at PCSC Championships
| Sunday, Feb 15, 2026
TMU SWim peaks wins

The Master’s University swimming teams competed at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference Championships this week at East L.A. Swim Stadium.

Competing against several NCAA schools in a loaded Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference, TMU won several events across a variety of distances.

Katherine Dyer took home the Swimmer of the Meet on the women’s side and Evan Nail won the award for the men.

“The Lord has immensely blessed this team with athletes that want to be here for Christ and Scripture,” TMU Head Coach Curren Bates said. “To be able to perform at this level and win so many events is an amazing thing and all the glory to Him.”

Dyer continued a strong sophomore season by winning the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke. She took home the 100 freestyle championship in 50.12 seconds as well. Also, she was a member of the winning relay squads, including the 800 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay, and the 400 freestyle relay to close out the meet.

Freshman Clara Patterson won the 100 backstroke and Kylee Sears won the 200 freestyle as TMU totaled six individual titles and three relay wins while breaking three school records.

On the men’s side, Nail dominated, winning four individual events and was a part of a championship 800 free relay. Nail took home the top time in the 200 IM (1:47), 400 IM (3:54), 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke.

Izaiah Trevino-Lozano, who totaled the second-most points in the meet behind Nail, won the 500 freestyle in 4:27. As a squad, the TMU men won six conference titles and broke nine school records along the way.

“Four years ago at this meet, we could barely get into a C final,” Bates said. “The way the Lord has opened doors for athletes to get TMU is an incredible thing to be a part of.”

TMU is peaking at the right time as their next meet will be the NAIA Championships March 4-7 in Elkhart, Ind.

For more information on TMU Sports visit gomustangs.com.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
<strong>1939</strong> - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank">Watch Clip</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2172.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2172t.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="Stagecoach movie"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
<strong>1939</strong> - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/tlp_lat021539pg2.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/tlp_lat021539pg2imgt.jpg" alt="Newhall school" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
<strong>1999</strong> - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg031305-manzer.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/pacific_telephone.jpg" alt="Pacific Telephone" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
