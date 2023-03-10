TMU Swim Wraps Successful National Championships

On March 4, the final day of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Swimming and Diving National Championships in Columbus, Ga., The Master’s University athletes scored several top tens.

The women’s team finished in ninth place overall, while the men’s team came in 11th. Three individuals and two teams made their respective finals.

In the Women’s 200 Backstroke final, Trudy Patterson finished fourth with a time of 2:04.06.

Kylee Sears came in seventh in the Women’s 1650 Free (17:42.63).

In the Men’s 200 Butterfly, Freddie Cole placed 13th (1:53.99).

The Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay team of Patterson, Emma McMurray, Jasmine Biederman and Sears finished 13th (3:39.43).

The Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay team of Andrew Crabtree, Nilton Dos Santos de Oliveira, J.T. Sears and Freddie Cole came in 10th in a new school record time of 3:06.71.

In additional final day races:

Emma McMurray finished 33rd in the 100 Free (54.90).

In the Men’s 100 Free, Nilton Dos Santos came in 28th (47.22) and Andrew Crabtree 30th (47.31).

Noel Partridge finished 23rd in the Women’s 200 Butterfly (2:17.37) and 27th in the 1650 Free (19:26.33).

Men’s 200 Butterfly JT Sears claimed 17th in the Men’s 200 Butterfly (1:54.53).

For more information visit TMU Sports.

