October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later
TMU Takes Down La Sierra on Senior Night
| Friday, Oct 31, 2025

Senior Aaralyn Nicholls had 10 kills, one block and seven digs as No.11 The Master’s University women’s volleyball defeated La Sierra (25-11, 25-9, 25-19) Wednesday, Oct. 29 in The MacArthur Center on Senior Night.

As it was Senior Night for Nicholls and for 2024 GSAC Player of the Year Grace Colburn, TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner said, “Grace and Aaralyn have been invaluable members of this program. They are both incredible teammates and great leaders in their own ways. They are an amazing representation of the Lord and what is important in this program.”

TMU had a strong first two sets as the Lady Mustangs scored the opening nine points, including four service aces from junior Sierra Hale. Hale finished with six overall as the team had 12 aces total. La Sierra didn’t reach double-digit points until it was 22-10 and another service ace finished out the set, this time by Krista Brady.

The second set was more of the same as the Lady Mustangs went on runs of 7-0 and 7-1 to seize control. Hale added two more service aces and Kinsley Kollmann and Camdyn Gebhards each added one. TMU scored the last four points to win the second frame comfortably.

The third set proved to be different as La Sierra applied some pressure of its own out of the gate. TMU was able to hold it at bay but the Golden Eagles narrowed the gap to just two points at the 19-17 mark. However, TMU used a 5-1 run including three kills from Isabella Amet and two from Nicholls to seal the game.

“I’m proud of Aaralyn’s performance tonight,” Hafner said. “She was consistent and played really great volleyball. I’m glad the team supported her in that way with some great volleyball.”

Amet finished with 11 kills and Hale had 20 digs to go along with her six aces.

TMU will go on the road to finish up the season with the next game against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Nov. 7 in Prescott, Ariz.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
