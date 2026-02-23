header image

TMU Tames Lions in Volleyball
| Monday, Feb 23, 2026

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team traveled to Costa Mesa Friday night, Feb. 20 to take on former GSAC rival Vanguard, coming home with a three-set win over the Lions.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA and the defending national champions, took care of the old foe 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 to stay undefeated on the season.

It was the first time the team played in nearly three weeks.

“We had some stretches tonight where we were playing really good defense and getting touches up at the net,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “Still working on finishing sets a bit cleaner, but saw a lot of good things from the team tonight.”

TMU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, holding a six-point advantage midway through the set. The Lions made a comeback bid late, closing to within three at 20-17. But the Mustangs went on a 4-0 run to take it to set point at 24-17 before taking the six-point win.

The Lions started the second set with a 1-0 lead, the first of the match, only to find The Master’s respond on a 6-1 run to go up by four. The Mustangs increased the lead to as much as eight at 15-7 before three straight from Vanguard made it 15-10. From there the teams traded points, with The Master’s taking a five-point set two victory.

The third set started tight with both teams swapping points and the set tied five times at 5-5. The Master’s then collected six of the next nine points to go up 11-8. The teams swapped points again, with Vanguard never getting closer than two points and The Master’s never opening up a lead of more than four.

But with the Mustangs leading 23-19, the Lions scored three straight to cut the lead to one. After Head Coach Jared Goldberg called a timeout, the Lions served up an error to take the game to match point. Isaac Seltzer then got his match-high 12th kill of the night to seal the match for the Mustangs.

TMU hit .395 for the match and held the Lions to just .200. The Mustangs had more kills (43-26), but were out-blocked (6-2) and out-served (4-2 in aces).

Andrew Karges followed Seltzer will 11 kills and Trace Oswald added 10. Matthew Hamm dished 40 assists over the three sets (13.3 per set).

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
March 3: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit its annual Off-Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for public review from March 3 – May 7.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Public Review
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
The Master's University swim team has qualified six men and six women for the NAIA National Championships to be held March 4-7 at the Elkhart Aquatics Center in Elkhart, Ind.
TMU Swim Qualifies Program Best for Nationals
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
College of the Canyons women's tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.
Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
One of the most rewarding parts of my role as City Manager is connecting with our community and sharing the stories behind the people, projects and services that make Santa Clarita such a great place to live, work and play.
Ken Striplin | From Alpacas to Bison: Hart Park Takes Center Stage on ‘Santa Clarita Voices’
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions and ramp closures along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass for K-rail installation and electrical work from Feb. 23-28.
Feb. 23-28: Overnight Lane Reductions on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
The city of Santa Clarita has valuable resources available for residents needing to dispose of large items that don’t fit in your regular collection bins, like furniture, appliances, large electronics and mattresses.
Dispose of Large, Bulky Items the Right Way
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of five productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 23 to Sunday, March 1.
Feb. 23-March 1: Five Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
<strong>1998</strong> - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/gt9801.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/gt9801t.jpg" alt="El Nino" style="margin-top:6px; width:110px; border:0;"> </a>
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
The Master's Universisty baseball closed out the non-conference schedule with a doubleheader sweep of the Simpson Red Hawks on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
TMU Mustangs Take Two From Red Hawks
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
A large-scale celebration of color, culture and community service will come to the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, March 7, as the CRY Los Angeles Action Center presents Holi 2026 – Festival of Colors 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Castaic Lake Recreation Area.
March 7: Holi 2026 Festival of Colors at Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
<strong>1983</strong> - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/mccarty-alphabeta.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/alphabetanewhall1973t.jpg" alt="Alpha Beta market" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
The Newhall Community Center is offering Adult Chinese Dance classes starting Feb. 25. These all-levels classes are designed for participants ages 18 to 99, with no prior experience required.
Feb. 25: Adult Chinese Dance Classes Begin at Newhall Community Center
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
The WiSH Education Foundation offers a series of monthly Wednesday Webinars to aid college-bound high school seniors and their families in the college admission process.
WiSH Wednesday Webinars Offer Free Info for College-bound High School Seniors
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will present “Dreams & Destinies,” on Sunday, March 8, 4 p.m. This is an unforgettable afternoon of music featuring one of the most beloved film scores of all time: “Adventures on Earth” from the movie "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," composed by the legendary John Williams.
March 8: SCSO Presents ‘Dreams & Destinies,’ an ‘Out of This World’ Concert
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
<strong>1923</strong> - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/chamber1923-022123.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw3373_crop.jpg" alt="Albert Swall" style="margin-top:6px;border:0; width:110px"> </a>
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
City of Santa Clarita Hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
Early Registration Advised for Tejon Ranch Spring Wildflower Tours
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
Public Health Confirms Fourth Measles Case in L.A. County in 2026
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 21: Community Hike Towsley Canyon Open Space with Wildflower Craft
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
TMU Beach Volleyball Picks Up Two Wins in Arizona
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Woman
