TMU Track Notches Several Standards at CMS

The Master’s University track and field teams competed against multiple NCAA squads in the OIDFE Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 7 in Claremont.

TMU put on a strong showing in the middle distance events, with Hunter Roy hitting NAIA B Standard in the 600 and Suzie Johnson grabbing an A standard in the 800m.

Roy took the win in the 600m and the 800m, with fellow Mustang Colin Loveland running a personal best in the 600m to take second place. The Master’s distance squad also had a strong finish in the 3000m with Emmanuel De Leon , Isaiah Fastrup and Timothy Anderson all taking home personal bests and top-10 finishes.

Senior Elijah Espericueta ran another school record in the 60m at 6.92 with Eli Duhm hitting a personal best right behind him in 6.98.

In the field events, Dominic Grinceri led the way with a personal best throw in shot put of 13.45m, which was good enough for fifth place overall.

On the women’s side, Suzie Johnson won the 800m in 2:14 and also was a member of the 4x400m relay team with Presleigh Adam, Olivia Loveland, and Joanne Noordam that ran 4:05 and placed second.

Loveland also placed third in the 600m while Adam notched a third-place finish in the 400m. Michaela Fraley placed third in the pole vault and Kailani Chisholm and Sidney Clanton threw the sixth and seventh best results in TMU history in the shot put.

In the 3000m, Emma Nelson placed sixth in 10:33 and Alyssa Lovett followed behind in 10:41 for eighth place. Chisholm also ran the sixth-fastest 200 in TMU history and Joanne Noordam notched the third-fastest 60m hurdles time in TMU history.

TMU will compete next week at the SOKA Indoor Qualifier on Saturday, Feb. 14 in Aliso Viejo.

