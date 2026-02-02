TMU Track Opens Indoor Season at Westmont

The Master’s University men’s and women’s track teams started their 2026 season at a tri-meet with Westmont and Vanguard on Saturday, Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara.

On the men’s side, Hunter Roy won the 1000m in 2:27, an NAIA B Standard and a two-second personal best for the All-American Mustang. TMU also excelled in the sprints. The 2025 GSAC 100m champ Elijah Espericueta set the 60m school record in 6.98 while Eli Duhm finished in 7.15, which was second all-time. Sophomore Elias Smith placed third in the 200m in 22.86 while Espericueta placed fourth in 23.13.

The men’s throws squad had a strong debut, claiming first, second and third in the shot put. Tommy Patton took home the win in 13.60m and he was followed by Dominic Grinceri and Seth Richardson . Grinceri also won the discus and Patton and Richardson placed second and third in the javelin, respectively.

Colin Loveland grabbed a third-place finish in the 600m in 1:22.63, which was just .1 seconds off his personal best. Arman Jennings competed in the long and high jump in which he was fourth all-time and sixth all-time, respectively.

The men also ran multiple relays including the 4x800m relay team of Justin Canaday , Roy, Levi Lorenzana and Elijah Rojas, which took home the win in 8:01. TMU also ran two 4000m DMR teams that placed second and third.

For the women, they started off the day with a DMR win from Emma Nelson, Presleigh Adam, Olivia Loveland and Suzie Johnson, with a time of 12:20, which was an NAIA B Standard. TMU also had another team that placed second.

Clara Most took home the win in the mile, by just .04 seconds with a mark of 5:30.95. Most also finished third in the 600m. The women’s 4x400m relay also got the win over two squads from Westmont in 4:04, which was fourth in TMU history. Brooke Creagan finished the 1000m in 3:19, which was fifth all-time.

TMU will compete next week in the OIDFE meet on the campus of Claremont-Mudd Scripps College on Saturday, Feb. 7.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

