TMU Track Opens Outdoor Season at Oxy

The track and field teams at The Master’s University began their 2025 outdoor campaign at the Occidental Spring Break Classic on Saturday, March 8. Multiple qualifiers were added and a school record fell in the men’s 4x100m relay. The team of Colin Loveland , Elias Smith , Blake Spomer and Elijah Espericueta put together a time of 42.95.

“Coming in I wasn’t really expecting anything like the school record, but the Lord provided in ways far more abundant than we could ever ask or think,” Loveland said. “The Lord was beyond gracious to use such rebellious people to display His glory, and doing it with such a godly group of men was such a pleasure.”

Loveland also returned for the 400m in which he ran a strong 51-second effort.

Senior Ellen Palmgren grabbed a qualifying standard with a 2:13 800m, capped off by a strong close.

The men’s 1500m had two Mustangs, Nate Day and Cedar Collins , finish third and fourth with marks of 3:54 and 3:55.

More fireworks continued in the 5000m with Emma Nelson running the third best time in TMU history, finishing sixth.

“So thankful for the joy and freedom racing for an audience of One brings and today was such a sweet reminder of that,” Nelson said “God gifted me with such a fun first 5k!”

Her time of 17:13 is only behind the marks of Hannah Fredericks and Karis Frankian, two national champions.

Jude DeVries finished second in the men’s 5000m with a time of 14:15. This mark was an NAIA A standard as DeVries was second by only 0.3 seconds.

Emmanuel De Leon also hit the B Standard with a personal best of 14:35.

The Mustangs are back in action at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet on Saturday, March 15 in San Diego.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...