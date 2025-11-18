TMU Volleyball to Host Texas A&M-Texarkana in Championship Opening Round

The Master’s University women’s volleyball team has been named the No. 14 seed and will host the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Opening Round of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship.

The Eagles will come into The MacArthur Center with an overall record of 25-6, 9-1 and champions of the Red River Athletic Conference. TAMUT won the regular season title as well as its tournament championship.

“I’m really proud of the girls that we’ve had a successful season and that we get the privilege to host,” said TMU Head Coach McKenna Hafner . “It’s also a privilege that we get to be seeded in the top 15, which is not an easy task. It’s been a year of a lot of trials and obstacles, so the fact that we were able to get through all those things and be hosting now and in a position of the top 15 is really really exciting and I think speaks to the character and the grit of this young team.”

The Lady Mustangs finished the regular season ranked No. 11 on the NAIA Top 25 poll with an overall record of 23-3. The Master’s won the GSAC regular season championship with a record of 14-2 and defeated OUAZ in straight sets to win the conference tournament championship for the second consecutive season.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

