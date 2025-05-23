TMU Women’s 4 x 800 Second at NAIA Nationals

Recording the fastest outdoor time in program history, The Master’s University women’s 4 x 800 relay team finished second at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Marion, Ind.

The team comprised of Hannah Fredericks , Rebekah Niednagel , Suzie Johnson and Ellen Palmgren ran a 9:03.98 to finish second behind the University of British Columbia. The only time faster than that in school history was the championship-winning time of 8:56.15 at the NAIA Indoor national championships earlier this year.

Conditions on day two were better than day one, with the only exception being a bit of wind. But at least the rain had moved out of the area.

Fredericks opened up a lead at the end of the first leg that Niednagel was able to hold through the second portion of the relay. UBC reportedly switched their fastest runner to the third leg, which gave them the lead. And while Palmgren had too much ground to make up for the win, she did successfully fend off a challenge from Dordt (IA), staying ahead by nearly two seconds at the finish.

“Thankfully, the rain stopped for today,” Johnson said after the race. “But it was still breezy out on the track. On the straights and in the corners the wind was just howling and pounding against us. So we had to battle and beat out the wind.”

With about 250 meters to go in the first leg, Fredericks started to take off. And by the time she handed the baton off to Niednagel, the TMU lead was at 10 meters.

“That was so awesome to be standing on the line and watching your teammate be able to pull away from everybody,” said Niednagel, who finished her career with this race. “Especially knowing that it was her last relay, which was so fun having her be there with us. And knowing that (the lead) gave me a little security and now I just have to hold that. And when that one girl came on me, I knew I had to push it and I had to go to give Suzie at least some of that lead that I got (from Hannah).”

Johnson maintained the lead through the end of her first lap, but was caught and passed halfway through her final lap.

“When that girl (from UBC) went around me, I was trying to catch her while that wind was pushing against me,” Johnson said. “So it definitely was pretty hard.”

For the All-American Palmgren, she was not only finishing the race for the team, but she was running her last competitive race:

“Once I got the baton with UBC (so far out in front), unless their anchor was going to have a really bad day I knew it probably wasn’t going to happen today,” Palmgren said. “But ultimately, win or lose, first or second, the Lord gave us the strength to come out here and run well. It’s been a rough season for a lot of us. There has been a lot of challenge, a lot of grit. So I’m super proud of these girls and it’s a good end for my five years that’s for sure.”

Head Coach Daniel Rush mentioned how pleased he was with the 4 x 800 team’s second place finish and reiterated how good that UBC team is.

“There is no shame losing to that team,” Rush said. “On paper that team is unbelievably talented. With our girls, a lot of them have been through a lot this season, with sickness and injury and extreme trials. So for them to come out and back up their championship at Indoor with a runner-up Outdoor finish is super super impressive.”

These athletes, along with Emma Nelson, who stood on the podium with the other four after being on the prelim team that put TMU into the finals, will be noted in Mustangs’ athletic history as one of the best to ever wear a Master’s uniform.

Nelson said, “This is the end of a crazy two-year stretch of second in cross country followed by a first in cross country; two DMR (Distance Medley Relay) national championships; a runner-up in the Indoor 4 x 800 last year followed by a championship this year; now a runner-up (in outdoor) 4 x 800 this year… just a two-year stretch of extreme dominance came to a close today. So it’s kind of an emotional day today.”

In other prelim action, both Palmgren and Johnson competed in the women’s 800m, but with the finals of the 4 x 800 looming, the pair purposely did not run their best race so they could be ready for the relay. Hunter Roy ran in the men’s 800, finishing with a 1:53.8 which left him out of Friday’s final.

Fredericks also ran in the 5000m, qualifying for Friday’s final with a 17:41.53. Alyssa Lovett also ran in the 5K prelim, crossing the line in 18:02.34, missing the final by one spot.

Both Emmanuel De Leon and Jude DeVries qualified for the men’s 5k finals on Friday when several athletes were scratched from the semifinals.

At the end of the day, an emotional Ellen Palmgren reflected on her career at The Master’s and what has been the most meaningful for her.

“The team and being here with the girls,” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever be in an atmosphere where everybody is so focused on the Lord’s glory in everything they do ever again in my life. I’m really excited to be moving on with a new chapter, but the fellowship has been the sweetest.”

The final day of competition will happen Friday, with finals in the Pole Vault (Caleb Pouliot), Shot Put (Josh Williamson), men’s 1500 (Nate Day), women’s 5k ( Hannah Fredericks ) and men’s 5k (Emmanuel De Leon and Jude DeVries).

