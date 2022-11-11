header image

November 11
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
| Friday, Nov 11, 2022
lady mustangs basketball

Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master’s University Women’s Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock.

The Lady Mustangs held the Tigers to just eight points in the first half, going to the locker room with a 28-point lead. The Masters shot over 43% from the field and out rebounded Occidental 44–26, while also limiting the Tigers’ offense to under 27% from the field.

“Great opportunity for us to get on the road tonight and play outside of our home court,” said Head Coach Lisa Zamroz. “Everyone got a chance to log minutes.”

Ella Brubaker led The Master’s with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Marin Lenz added nine points with Jayla Julmist and Madeline Cooke dropping in eight points each. Cooke had a team-high eight rebounds, including four off the offensive glass.

“We’re growing,” Zamroz said. “It takes time for a new group to look cohesive and unified on the court. We aren’t where we want to be but we’re dedicated to the process.”

The Master’s will be on the road this Saturday down to Irvine, to take on Westcliff University. Tip off is at 6 p.m.

For more information on TMU athletics visit gomustangs.com.
