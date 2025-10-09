header image

TMU Women’s Golf Wins First Tournament in Program History
Thursday, Oct 9, 2025

The Master’s University women’s golf team won its first tournament in program history at the 2025 TMU Danish Classic in Solvang Oct. 6-7.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Hannah Ulibarri, who won her second tournament of the year and sixth of her career with a 36-hole total of eight-over 152 at the par-72 Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort.

“I’m really excited for these girls,” said TMU Head Coach Luke Brueckner. “The fact that there is only four of them and we are good enough to win an event, even with a relatively small field, a win is a win. I’m very excited for them. And you can just tell that they all love each other and being out here and playing for each other and they are giving their best the whole time. It’s fun that their best is good enough.”

TMU, which is in its sixth year with a women’s golf team, won by 16 strokes over the Leopards of the University of La Verne. Ulibarri won by five strokes over teammate Susan Tiffner.

Ulibarri’s eight-over included a quadruple bogey on her fourth hole in the first round.

“I think the biggest thing probably is I learned the importance of just staying positive and not getting in your head,” Ulibarri said. “Especially (Monday) on (the fourth hole). And so I realized after that happened, I was like ‘Okay, the only way I’m going to get through this is if I just stay positive and trust the Lord’s plan.’ So staying positive and focusing on each shot and expecting things to go well was really important for me.”

“I think Hannah played okay,” Brueckner said. “I don’t think she had her best stuff but she played well, obviously. She’s just that type of player where she is expecting to win, and she should win because she’s the best player here.”

Halle Hagberg finished seventh and Reece Benjamin finished tenth to round out TMU’s scoring.

The Master’s men’s team finished third behind Vanguard and Chapman with a 36-hole total of 10-over par. Wes Opliger climbed 13 spots in his final round to lead the Mustangs with a one-over 145 (74, 71) to finish T4 individually.

“I’m definitely not thrilled with how the week went,” Brueckner said about the men’s team’s rounds. “I think that with how well we know the course and how often we’ve played out here and our success in the past, I would say this was not our best. But I’m just going to chalk it up to a rough week and we’ll go get ’em at Embry-Riddle.”

Seth Bishop finished T9 with a two-over 146 (70, 76), Jacob Janho T11 at three-over and Rye Winans T18 at seven-over.

The Master’s golf teams will be on the road next week when they travel to Prescott, Ariz. for a two-day tournament hosted by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
